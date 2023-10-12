5 hardest-to-reach PokeStops in Pokemon GO that average players can never spin

As a Pokemon GO player, you must have spun hundreds, if not thousands, of PokeStops in the game. PokeStops are usually permitted in areas that are accessible to all of the players. This means that you would not need any special means to reach the PokeStops.

That said, there are a few locations on Earth that are unique and so remote that the average Pokemon GO player would not be able to reach them.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the hardest-to-reach PokeStops in Pokemon GO.

5 of the hardest-to-reach PokeStops in Pokemon GO

1) McMurdo Station, Antarctica

PokeStop at McMurdo Station, Antarctica (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Antarctica is one of the most remote locations on planet Earth. Not only is it remote, but it is plagued with snowstorms and bone-chilling temperatures of -35 degrees Celsius. It is the coldest and the harshest continent for a reason.

Reaching the most extreme continent on Earth is not an easy task. It is far from almost anything that we have access to. Even if you find a way to travel, the legal procedure is lengthy and daunting. Usually, government-sanctioned personnel are the only ones who are allowed to travel to this snowy wonder.

As a result, being a regular Pokemon GO player, it would be almost impossible for you to reach McMurdo Station to catch a few Pocket Monsters. However, if you still want to visit Antarctica and play Pokemon GO, you will have to go to these coordinates: -77.84606,166.66061.

2) Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine

PokeStop and Gym at Chernobyl, Ukraine (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Chernobyl is a name that strikes fear in the hearts of those who know what went down on the night of April 26, 1986.

The world’s most devastating nuclear disaster took place when a nuclear reactor exploded at the Chernobyl Power Plant located in Ukraine.

Belarus, as we know it today, received the majority of the initial radioactive fallout. The radioactive pollutants then spread to other parts of Europe.

As a result of this catastrophic event, the region near the reactor is no longer habitable and is called the Exclusion Zone.

There exists a Pokemon Gym and a PokeStop in this Exclusion Zone. It would be almost impossible for regular players to get access to this PokeStop. Unless you have special permission, it is highly unlikely that you will ever be able to get a postcard from this PokeStop.

Coordinates of this location: 51.39172, 30.09539.

3) Chapel of the Snows, Antarctica

Pokestop at Chapel of the Snows, Antarctica (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

We make our way back to Antarctica as there are a few more iconic PokeStops on this continent. Chapel of the Snows is a non-denominational Church located in Antarctica. It was built in 1956, but sadly, it was destroyed by a fire.

It was rebuilt at the same location, and today, if you go there, you will find a PokeStop waiting for you to spin it.

4) Hamhung, North Korea

Pokestop at Hamhung, North Korea (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

North Korea is one of the most, if not the most, secretive countries in the world. If you want to get a feel of living under a strict dictator in the 21st century, you will have to shift to North Korea.

Being the world’s most hardcore totalitarian regime, you are expected to exhibit absolute loyalty to the country’s ruler. The slightest misconduct would result in you being sent to one of the many concentration camps spread throughout North Korea for life.

If you were to be trapped in one of these hellish camps, you would be subject to inhumane treatment. There is no concept of human rights in this country.

North Korea bans almost all forms of global media consumption. This means that the internet as we know it is non-existent in this country. So, playing Pokemon GO in North Korea is almost impossible. Despite this, there are a few places where you can find Gyms and PokeStops in North Korea:

Hamhung, North Korea Tag: 39.91800,127.53998

39.91800,127.53998 Kimchaek, North Korea: 40.67426,129.19942

40.67426,129.19942 Chongjin, North Korea: 41.78671,129.78002

41.78671,129.78002 Pokestop in Jonchon, North Korea: 40.61146,126.47601

40.61146,126.47601 Pokestop + Kanggye, North Korea: 40.97138,126.58785

It is known that North Korea is entirely geo-blocked. However, some areas that lie to the north of Pyongyang are not blocked for some reason. It is here where you will find a lot of Pokemon spawns if you play Pokemon GO.

That said, it is highly unlikely that an average player would be able to do so as it would be nearly impossible to have access to proper internet inside North Korea.

5) Only gym in Antarctica

Pokestop at the only gym in Antarctica (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

There is apparently a fully functional gym in Antarctica. You will come across a PokeStop close to this gym. Being in Antarctica, you already know it is one of the most remote locations on planet Earth.

As a result, you will not be able to access this PokeStop unless you are stationed in Antarctica.

So, let us know which of these places you would like to visit and play Pokemon GO at.