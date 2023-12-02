5 rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO in December 2023

The new Pokemon GO Timeless Travels season started on December 1, 2023, at 10 am local time and will run until March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time. It offers players a chance to get their favorite Pocket Monsters with higher rarity and limited availability through events.

The season of Timeless Travels will return the existing rare species and introduce new ones, including some shiny variants. While some, like Hisuian Samurott, will appear through Raids, others can be spotted through wild encounters, Pokemon Eggs, Special Research Tasks, etc.

This article includes some extremely rare finds for December 2023, including Legendaries, along with the catch rate and tips on how to get them in Pokemon GO.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Zekrom and 4 other rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO

1) Reshiram

Reshiram as it appears (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Timeless Travels season brings back Reshiram in five-star Raid Battles. It took over the Gym on December 1 at 10 am local time and will stay there until December 9 at 10 am local time.

Reshiram will also be featured in a Raid Hour on December 6, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. Before appearing in this raid, the monster was last seen in January 2023. Almost 11 months after its disappearance, it has resurfaced along with its shiny form.

This is an excellent opportunity to get the Legendary from the Tao trio, and lucky ones can even find shiny Reshiram. Although one can partake solo in this raid, the best way to attempt it would be by teaming up. It is a dual Dragon and Fire-type critter weak to Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type moves. You should build a raid counter unit revolving around its weaknesses.

Mega Rayquaza, Mega Garchomp, Shadow Salamence, Primal Ground, and more, with their best movesets, will help defeat Reshiram in raids.

Catch rate: 2%

2) Zekrom

Zekrom as it appears (Image via TPC)

The second member from the Tao trio group in Pokemon GO, Zekrom, will join the five-star Raids after Reshiram leaves the Gym. The Timeless Travels offers many new items, debuts rare Pokemon, introduces shiny forms, and so on. Therefore, trainers should focus on obtaining them through preparation.

Zekrom will appear on December 9 at 10 am local time and stay till December 16 at 10 am local time. The Raid Hour on December 13 from 6 pm to 7 pm will also feature it.

There is no better time than this Raid Battle and Raid Hour to get this Legendary. Its shiny form is also featured; however, the encounter isn’t guaranteed. While a few trainers might get it, others might not.

Zekrom is a dual Dragon and Electric-type Pokemon. Due to its typing, it is vulnerable to Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type attacks. Trainers should focus on using counters that the raid boss is weak against.

Pokemon like Primal Ground, Mega Rayquaza, Mega and Shadow Garchomp, Mega and Shadow Salamence, and Shadow Excadrill, with their best movesets, can significantly damage Zekrom.

Catch rate: 2%

3) Kyurem

Kyurem (Image via TPC)

Kyurem is the third rare Pokemon from the trio mentioned above in Pokemon GO. The new season is full of surprises, and trainers wanting to benefit from it should know how to take advantage. As soon as Zekrom departs, the Gym will host Kyurem from December 16 at 10 am local time to December 23 at 10 am local time.

Additionally, the Raid Hour event features it from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. Not only will trainers get a chance to get the regular variant of this Legendary, but they might also find its shiny counterpart.

The best method to approach this raid would be through team up. It increases the chances of beating Kyurem. The monster is a dual Dragon and Ice-type Pokemon. It is susceptible to Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type attacks, and its Pokemon GO raid counters should be built around its weaknesses.

Mega Rayquaza, Shadow and Mega Garchomp, Shadow Metagross, Shadow Rampardos, Shadow Rhyperior, and Shadow Salamence are the ideal counters to defeat Kyurem.

Catch rate: 2%

4) Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Samurott from Legends Arceus (Image via TPC)

Many more Pocket Monsters, including Hisuian Samurott from the Pokemon Legends Arceus game on Nintendo Switch, will appear in Pokemon GO from this month onwards. With Party Power, taking down the creature will be easy, and in the process, trainers will also receive various rewards and earn special bonuses.

The monster will take over the Gym for a day on December 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. The raid features its regular and shiny forms, with an increased chance of encountering the latter.

Hisuian Samurott is a dual Water and Dark-type Pokemon weak to Bug, Electric, Fairy, Grass, and Fighting-type attacks. Those attempting the raid must build counters based on the critter’s vulnerability.

Trainers can take down the raid boss with Mega Sceptile, Terrakion, Kartana, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Raikou, and Mega Blaziken.

Catch rate: 5%

5) Ditto

Ditto has a lot of tricks up its sleeves (Image via TPC)

Among all the rare Pokemon mentioned in this list, Ditto is the trickiest one in Pokemon GO. It is featured in the Adamant Time event. Finding it is the real challenge, and if trainers are unaware of the disguise it will put on during December, obtaining it will be extra tough.

Those wanting to get it won’t figure out whether they captured a Ditto until they catch the monster and see the transformation for themselves. Unfortunately, there is no straightforward way to get a Ditto in Pokemon GO. Trainers will have to catch one of these four monsters listed below and see if it can transform upon capture.

Oddish

Coffin

Rhydon

Goldeen

Catch rate: 20%