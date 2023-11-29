Pokemon GO Reshiram raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO introduced the Unovan legendary species Reshiram on May 26, 2020, which has remained incredibly popular ever since. This is partially due to its maximum CP of 4,565 and its sky-high maximum Attack stat of 275, making it a deadly raid attacker as well as a stalwart ally in Master League PvP. Even better, Reshiram is returning to raids in December 2023.
Specifically, Reshiram will emerge in 5-star raids beginning on December 1, 2023. It will also have its dedicated Raid Day event on December 6, 2023, from 6-7 pm local time. However, if trainers want to defeat and capture this fearsome Unovan dragon, they must use the best combination of Pokemon and moves to counter it.
Pokemon GO Reshiram counters
As a Dragon/Fire-type species, Reshiram has three elemental weaknesses for trainers to exploit and five resisted types that players should avoid using when battling it. Reshiram's weaknesses are as follows:
- Dragon-type
- Ground-type
- Rock-type
Reshiram will resist the following elemental types and take reduced damage from them:
- Fire-type
- Grass-type
- Bug-type
- Electric-type
- Steel-type
If players are battling Reshiram in raids, some recommended counters they can use to beat it quickly and efficiently are:
- Mega Rayquaza
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Salamence
- Shadow Garchomp
- Shadow Rampardos
- Shadow Salamence
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Mega Diancie
- Shadow Dragonite
- Mega Latios or Latias
- Mega Gyarados
- Shadow Excadrill
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Zekrom
- Haxorus
- Palkia
Best Mega Pokemon to use in 5-star Reshiram raids in Pokemon GO
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Salamence
- Mega Diancie
- Mega Latios or Latias
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Altaria
What are the best moves to beat Reshiram in Pokemon GO raids?
Since Dragon-, Ground-, and Rock-type elements serve to deal super effective (160%) damage to Reshiram, trainers must focus on using high-damage attacks of these types. Utilizing moves that generate a solid amount of Charged Attack energy is also a plus.
Recommended moves to counter Reshiram in raids
Fast Moves
- Dragon Tail
- Mud Shot
- Smack Down
- Mud-Slap
- Rock Throw
- Dragon Breath
Charged Moves
- Outrage
- Precipice Blades
- Rock Slide
- Rock Wrecker
- Dragon Claw
- Scorching Sands
- Stone Edge
- Breaking Swipe
- Draco Meteor
- Earthquake
- High Horsepower
- Meteor Beam
- Earth Power
- Dragon Pulse
Reshiram's learnable moves in Pokemon GO
Although it can only learn one Fast Move and up to two Charged Moves at a time, the full list of learnable moves for Reshiram in this mobile title is as follows:
Fast Moves
- Fire Fang
- Dragon Breath
Charged Moves
- Fusion Flare
- Overheat
- Draco Meteor
- Stone Edge
- Crunch
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Reshiram in Pokemon GO
When encountered after raids, Reshiram will have the following ranges of Combat Power:
- Weather Boosted: 2771 - 2884 CP at Level 25 and weather boosted by windy or sunny weather
- Non-Weather Boosted: 2217 - 2307 CP at Level 20
Can you beat Reshiram solo in Pokemon GO?
Reshiram's maximum Attack stat of 275 will make it a pretty dangerous opponent on offense, but its maximum Defense and Stamina stats sit at 211 and 205, respectively. This means that as long as players are using counters with high CP and IVs, they should be able to defeat this legendary Pokemon before the raid timer expires.
For the best results, though, if players can activate Mega Evolutions for their counters, Reshiram raids are one of the best opportunities to use them.