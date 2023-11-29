Pokemon GO Reshiram raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO introduced the Unovan legendary species Reshiram on May 26, 2020, which has remained incredibly popular ever since. This is partially due to its maximum CP of 4,565 and its sky-high maximum Attack stat of 275, making it a deadly raid attacker as well as a stalwart ally in Master League PvP. Even better, Reshiram is returning to raids in December 2023.

Specifically, Reshiram will emerge in 5-star raids beginning on December 1, 2023. It will also have its dedicated Raid Day event on December 6, 2023, from 6-7 pm local time. However, if trainers want to defeat and capture this fearsome Unovan dragon, they must use the best combination of Pokemon and moves to counter it.

Pokemon GO Reshiram counters

Reshiram possesses three elemental weaknesses in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As a Dragon/Fire-type species, Reshiram has three elemental weaknesses for trainers to exploit and five resisted types that players should avoid using when battling it. Reshiram's weaknesses are as follows:

Dragon-type

Ground-type

Rock-type

Reshiram will resist the following elemental types and take reduced damage from them:

Fire-type

Grass-type

Bug-type

Electric-type

Steel-type

If players are battling Reshiram in raids, some recommended counters they can use to beat it quickly and efficiently are:

Mega Rayquaza

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Mega Salamence

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Rampardos

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Rhyperior

Mega Diancie

Shadow Dragonite

Mega Latios or Latias

Mega Gyarados

Shadow Excadrill

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Aerodactyl

Zekrom

Haxorus

Palkia

Best Mega Pokemon to use in 5-star Reshiram raids in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Garchomp

Mega Salamence

Mega Diancie

Mega Latios or Latias

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Gyarados

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Swampert

Mega Charizard X

Mega Altaria

What are the best moves to beat Reshiram in Pokemon GO raids?

Since Dragon-, Ground-, and Rock-type elements serve to deal super effective (160%) damage to Reshiram, trainers must focus on using high-damage attacks of these types. Utilizing moves that generate a solid amount of Charged Attack energy is also a plus.

Recommended moves to counter Reshiram in raids

Fast Moves

Dragon Tail

Mud Shot

Smack Down

Mud-Slap

Rock Throw

Dragon Breath

Charged Moves

Outrage

Precipice Blades

Rock Slide

Rock Wrecker

Dragon Claw

Scorching Sands

Stone Edge

Breaking Swipe

Draco Meteor

Earthquake

High Horsepower

Meteor Beam

Earth Power

Dragon Pulse

Reshiram's learnable moves in Pokemon GO

Although it can only learn one Fast Move and up to two Charged Moves at a time, the full list of learnable moves for Reshiram in this mobile title is as follows:

Fast Moves

Fire Fang

Dragon Breath

Charged Moves

Fusion Flare

Overheat

Draco Meteor

Stone Edge

Crunch

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Reshiram in Pokemon GO

When encountered after raids, Reshiram will have the following ranges of Combat Power:

Weather Boosted: 2771 - 2884 CP at Level 25 and weather boosted by windy or sunny weather

2771 - 2884 CP at Level 25 and weather boosted by windy or sunny weather Non-Weather Boosted: 2217 - 2307 CP at Level 20

Can you beat Reshiram solo in Pokemon GO?

Reshiram's maximum Attack stat of 275 will make it a pretty dangerous opponent on offense, but its maximum Defense and Stamina stats sit at 211 and 205, respectively. This means that as long as players are using counters with high CP and IVs, they should be able to defeat this legendary Pokemon before the raid timer expires.

For the best results, though, if players can activate Mega Evolutions for their counters, Reshiram raids are one of the best opportunities to use them.