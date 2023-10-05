Pokemon currently has 18 different types in the franchise, each with its own pros and cons. Geodude is likely the first encounter most fans had with the type. Whether you're a rookie trainer or a seasoned pro, understanding the strengths, weaknesses, best moves, and some insider tips about Rock-type Pocket Monsters can give you the edge you need in battle.

In this article, we will discuss one of the most fascinating and formidable Rock-types.

Pokemon Rock-type strengths

Rock-type advantages (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rock-types bring a lot of survivability to the battlefield. They are known for their exceptional physical defense, making them excellent tank options. These are the types that Rock moves are super effective against:

Fire

Ice

Flying

Bug

One of the most prominent strengths of Rock-types is their resistance to Normal and Flying-type moves, which can be a game-changer in early-game battles. Along with these elements, Rock-types also resist:

Normal

Fire

Poison

Flying

Pokemon Rock-type weaknesses

Rock-type disadvantages (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Water and Grass-type moves, in particular, can wreak havoc on Rock-types due to their double damage multiplier, so trainers need to tread carefully when facing off against opponents of these types. Other types that Rock critters are weak to are as follows:

Water

Grass

Fighting

Ground

Steel

Rock moves also have half the impact on Fighting, Ground, and Steel creatures, so be careful about your team switch-ins and outs.

Strongest Rock-type Pokemon

While you will encounter a wide array of Rock-type Pocket Monsters, the following are some of the strongest in the current meta of the VGC (Video Game Championships) format:

Tyranitar

Gigalith

Aggron

Rhyperior

Aerodactyl

Regirock

Terrakion

Archeops

Probopass

Barbaracle

These are well-rounded candidates with great moves and stats that give you and your team the upper hand. These creatures provide versatility in both offensive and defensive roles.

Strongest Fire-type moves

To make the most of your Rock-type creatures, it's crucial to equip them with the right moves. Moves of this element usually have some game-changing impact. Here are some top picks:

Salt Cure

Meteor Beam

Rock Polish

Rock Blast

Head Smash

Stealth Rock

Rock Slide

Power Gem

Diamond Storm

Stone Edge

Rock-type critters may have their weaknesses, but they also have incredible strengths that make them a valuable addition to any trainer's team. With the right moves, strategic thinking, and a bit of luck, you can turn your Rock-type party members into formidable contenders in battle.