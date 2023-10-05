Pokemon Bug-type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more 

The Pokemon franchise is known not only for having over 1,000 different creatures for players to catch and battle but for the elemental types each monster has as well. Each element has its own set of strengths and weaknesses, as well as some exclusive moves of the element for monsters to use in battle. One of these types is Bug, which is one of the most common types in the early sections of any main series title.

For new fans looking to get into the franchise, having some basic knowledge about each element is important. Not only does it make getting into the competitive scene much easier, but it can also help you manage a functional team for any casual or challenge run playthrough. Here's what you should know about the Bug typing if you intend on using it.

Everything to know about Bug-types in the Pokemon franchise

Crustle, a Bug-type, using X-Scissor, a Bug-type move, in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bug-types are not incredibly common, as most regions only host one or two native families. Creatures of this element are notorious for being either really good or really bad, with not much room in between. The element itself is balanced decently between offense and defense, having an advantage against Grass, Psychic, and Dark-types, while being weak to Rock, Fire, and Flying-types.

The element has never been known for being the make-or-break when it comes to a monster's viability. Rather, it offers a great add-on for Pokemon that have another element in their kit as well. For example, Scizor and Forretress are both Steel and Bug-types, leaving them only weak to Fire-type attacks. This was a part of the reason why Forretress was so good in competitive play long ago.

In regards to their movesets, they do not have any apparent niches like Normal or Electric-type monsters. Instead, they once again are greatly assisted by their secondary typing. Bug-type moves have arguably received one of the biggest buffs in the franchise's history, with Leech Life becoming a base 80 attack in the seventh generation from base 20, greatly assisting the element's damage output average.

Sadly, Bug's offensive prowess in terms of its movepool is very poor. While Bug does have some instances where it is offensively decent, like against Grass, Psychic, and Bug-types, it is resisted by a whopping seven different types, making it incredibly lopsided and inconsistent in competitive battles. This limitation also greatly impacts the situations a Bug-type Pokemon can be used in a casual playthrough.

The Bug typing also lacks any real consistent moves. While X-Scissor and Bug Buzz are very good in a vacuum, they tend to lack once compared to other attacks that are commonly seen in the competitive scene, like Moonblast and Rock Slide. While reworking Leech Life was an excellent step in the right direction, it did very little for the rest of the roster.

Overall, the Bug typing is solid on its own but has struggled with power creep as the Pokemon franchise has aged. A slight defense-oriented rework could breathe fresh life into the element and have some explosive results in the competitive scene.