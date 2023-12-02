Pokemon GO Battle League Timeless Travels: Schedule, rewards, and more

Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels has begun, and with it arrives the new chapter of GO Battle League. While the game remains one about exploring and catching critters, trainers also pit their best catches against other Pokemon in PvP. Niantic provides various active leagues over the season to keep the experience refreshing, along with different exciting rewards to win.

This article jots down all the available information regarding this season's GO Battle League.

Pokemon GO Battle League Timeless Travels: Start and end time, rewards, and more

Expand Tweet

As always, Pokemon GO trainers will receive their End-of-Season rewards at the start of the new season. Their GO Battle League rank will also be reset. Each season will begin and end at 1 pm PDT (GMT -7) in-game for the schedule mentioned below.

The schedule of active leagues for Pokemon GO Battle League Timeless Travels is as follows:

Great League || Retro Cup: Great League Edition - December 2 to December 9

Ultra League || Retro Cup: Great League Edition - December 9 to December 16

Master League [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] || Holiday Cup: Great League Edition [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] - December 16 to December 23

Great League [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] || Ultra League [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] || Master League [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] - December 23 to December 30

Great League || Holiday Cup: Little Edition - December 30 to January 6

Ultra League || Great League Remix - January 6 to January 13

Master League [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] || Fantasy Cup: Great League Edition [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] - January 13 to January 20

Great League [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] || Ultra League [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] || Master League [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] - January 20 to January 27

Great League || Hisui Cup: Great League Edition - January 27 to February 3

Ultra League || Hisui Cup: Great League Edition - February 3 to February 10

Master League || Evolution Cup: Great League Edition - February 10 to February 17

Catch Cup: Little Edition [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] || Catch Cup: Great League Edition [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] - February 17 to February 24

Great League [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] || Ultra League [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] || Master League [4x Stardust win reward not including end-of set] - February 24 to March 2

The following Pokemon GO Battle League events will be available to trainers during Timeless Travels:

GO Battle League: Timeless Travels [Starts Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10 am local time and ends on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 8 pm local time]

The active leagues are the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League. The bonuses are as follows:

4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include the end-of-set rewards and will not stack with the 4× Stardust bonus in January.)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 10—for a total of 50 battles—from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include the avatar item Ingo-Style Hat.

Paid battle-themed Timed Research awarding Stardust, Rare Candy, and one Star Piece will be available for US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). IMPORTANT: Please note that Timed Research expires. To receive the rewards, the tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and the rewards claimed before Sunday, January 24, 11:59 p.m. local time.

Timeless Travels: GO Battle Day [Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 12 am local time to 11:59 pm local time]

The active leagues are the Master League and the Evolution Cup: Great League Edition. The bonuses are as follows:

4× Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include the end-of-set rewards and will not stack with the 4× Stardust bonus in February.)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20—for a total of 100 battles—from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include various battle items and XP.

Pokemon GO Battle League Timeless Travels rewards

Guaranteed rank-up encounters in Pokemon GO

Rank 1 - Hisuian Sneasel

Rank 6 - Machoke

Rank 2000 (Ace) - Deino [shiny encounter available]

Rank 2500 (Veteran Rank) - Goomy [shiny encounter available]

Rank 2750 (Expert Rank) - Jangmo-o

Rank 3000 (Legend Rank) - Pikachu Libre [shiny encounter available]

Standard encounters in Pokemon GO

Rank 1+ - Marill [shiny encounter available], Machop [shiny encounter available], Gligar [shiny encounter available], Spheal [shiny encounter available], Skwovet [shiny encounter available]

Rank 6+ - Carbink, Frillish [shiny encounter available]

Rank 11+ - Alolan Vulpix [shiny encounter available], Lickitung [shiny encounter available], Drilbur [shiny encounter available], Phantump, Mareanie

Rank 16+ - Vullaby [shiny encounter available], Wooloo, Falinks

Rank 20+ - Five-star Raid Bosses (Appearing at that moment)

Rank 2000+ - Goomy [shiny encounter available]

Rank 2500+ - Deino [shiny encounter available]

Rank 2750+ - Jangmo-o

Avatar items and other rewards in Pokemon GO

The avatar items are based on Ingo, Pearl Clan warden in Pokemon Legends Arceus. The rewards are as follows:

Ace Rank - Ingo-Style Gloves and Ingo-Style Shoes

Veteran Rank - Ingo-Style Pants

Expert Rank - Ingo-Style Shirt

Legend Rank - Ingo-Style Pose

Rank 19 - Elite Charged TM

End-of-Season - Elite Fast TM

Expand Tweet

Timeless Travels brought several new Pokemon GO Battle League move updates for trainers to get acquainted with.

Interested trainers can also check out the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to learn how this month's events pan out.