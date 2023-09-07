Pokemon GO Ditto (September 2023): How to catch, possible disguises, and more

Ditto is one of the most unique pocket monsters in existence, and finding one in Pokemon GO is a tricky affair. The pink blob critter's specialty lies in its Transform ability, which allows it to change its shape into any living or dead object it chooses to. This means that, potentially, any wild encounter might be Ditto while playing Pokemon GO. Thankfully, that is not the case, as we know which disguises the critter can take for September 2023.

Introduced in Generation I, Ditto is a Normal-type pocket monster. It debuted back on November 23, 2016, with its shiny variant becoming available in 2021. The list of possible disguises has been periodically refreshed over the course of the game.

How to catch Ditto in Pokemon GO? September 2023 disguises

As mentioned earlier, Ditto's Transform ability translates it into only appearing as other Pokemon in the wild. Players will have to catch this pocket monster, and only then will it turn back into Ditto. The possible set of Ditto disguises for September 2023 is as follows:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

Earlier Ditto disguises in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Weedle

Pidgey

Rattata

Ekans

Zubat

Paras

Venonat

Mankey

Gastly

Drowzee

Voltorb

Magikarp

Sentret

Hoothoot

Ledyba

Spinarak

Natu

Hoppip

Yanma

Teddiursa

Remoraid

Zigzagoon

Seedot

Surskit

Whismur

Skitty

Gulpin

Numel

Bidoof

Stunky

Finneon

Lillipup

Purrloin

Dwebble

Foongus

Swirlix

Getting a Shiny Ditto is also a tricky affair, as encountering a shiny variant from the active list will not ensure that players come across a Shiny Ditto.

Catching Ditto is a tricky affair (Image via Niantic)

As stated above, there's no sure-shot way to know whether the wild encounter is a Ditto or not. One way that players can guess if they have come across the Transform Pokemon is by looking at the CP of the wild encounter. If it is Ditto, the CP will be different from that of the normal value of the wild encounter.

Furthermore, Ditto's Transform ability has an interesting interaction in Gym and Raid battles. When used, it will take the form of its opponent, which trainers can use to their advantage. This transformation can only happen once per battle, and Ditto will stay the same for the entirety of it.

According to the Pokemon GO Wiki, Ditto can be used in fights against Team GO Rocket, even though it is banned in Trainer Battles.

Catching a Ditto is also part of a few Special Research questlines in-game. Hopefully, this guide helps them identify the pocket monsters that the Transform Pokemon can appear as.

There's no guaranteed method of coming across Ditto (unless there is any specific event bonus), and the best thing for players to do is to catch as many as possible and be patient.