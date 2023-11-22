Pokemon GO November 20-26 (2023): Party Up, Mareep Community Day Classic, and more 

The penultimate week of November 2023 marks both concluding events of Season of Adventures Abound in Pokemon GO. Party Up and Mareep Community Day Classic are both set to take place in the next couple of days. Filled with exciting wild encounters, a lot awaits trainers this week, including returning already available Gen IX pocket monsters, powerful raid bosses, and more.

Here's a rundown of everything that can expected this week in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO trainers will participate in Party Up, Mareep Community Day Classic, and more this week

Party Up

Party Up began on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 10 am local time and will run until Monday, November 27, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The event urges trainers to experience the game while banding up with others in real life as parties.

Apart from exciting event bonuses and wild encounters, the Gen IX 'mons that debuted in the past few months are also available at the event. The occasion also marks the arrival of the paid Master Ball Special Research questline.

Check out our Pokemon GO Party Up guide to learn more about the event.

Mareep Community Day Classic

The Mareep Community Day Classic event will take place on Sunday, November 25, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The featured pocket monster is the Wool Pokemon, which will appear more frequently as wild spawns around the player avatar on the map.

The occasion will also provide a Community Day Classic-exclusive featured attack (Dragon Pulse) for Ampharos, provided trainers evolve their Flaaffy to Ampharos during the event or up to two hours afterward.

The event will also feature player bonuses, Field Research tasks, and a paid Special Research questline. Check out our Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic November 2023 guide to learn more.

Spotlight and Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour put the focus on Dunsparce, with its shiny variant being available. The event took place on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. During that hour, Dunsparce appeared more frequently in the wild.

This week's Raid Hour features Cobalion in 5-star Raids, with lucky players getting to come across its elusive shiny variant. The event will take place on Wednesday, November 22, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time.

GO Battle League

This week's GO Battle League schedule is as follows:

November 17 to November 24

Catch Cup: Adventures Abound Edition (4x Stardust win rewards)

November 24 to December 1

Great League (4x Stardust win rewards)

Ultra League (4x Stardust win rewards)

Master League (4x Stardust win rewards)

5-star, Shadow, and Mega Raid bosses

This week, Pokemon GO trainers will face the following 5-star, Shadow, and Mega Raid bosses in-game:

5-star Raids

Cobalion (shiny encounter available) [from November 16 to November 23]

Terrakion (shiny encounter available) [from November 23 to November 30]

Shadow Raids

Shadow Articuno

Mega Raids

Mega Kangashkhan (shiny encounter available) [from November 16 to November 30]

Check out our Pokemon GO November 2023 content roadmap guide to learn more about what lies ahead in the final few days of the Season of Adventures Abound.