Pokemon GO December Community Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s December Community Day drops on December 16, 2023, and you have to be prepared for this event. The upcoming event will be a recap of all the past Community Days that took place in 2022 and 2023. Thus, if you missed any of the previous Community Day Pokemon and their shinies and exclusive moves, this event will allow you a second chance to bag them.
In this article, we will run you through the whole event, everything you need to know about the December Community Day, and how you can prepare for it.
How to prepare for the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO
Managing Pokemon Storage
There will be a lot of Pokemon in this event. So, make sure you have a lot of free slots in your Pokemon Storage before the event starts. The main event will last for three hours, which you should utilize for catching monsters.
Niantic recently increased the maximum slots in Pokemon Storage. So, if you can afford to spend some PokeCoins, it is advisable to max out your Pokemon bag before this event.
However, if you are a free-to-player and rely on PokeCoins from Gym defense, keeping 300-350 free slots will be enough for this event.
Managing Item Storage
Try to allot as much space as possible in your Item Storage to Poke Balls. You will not need Berries during this event since there is a Candy bonus and the monsters won’t be hard to catch.
So, try to pack as many balls as you can to maximize your efficiency during this event.
Pokemon GO December Community Day key details
Date and time
You can play in The December Community Day event on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.
Active bonuses during the December Community Day event
You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:
- All featured Pokemon will have increased spawns
- You will get 2x XP for catching monsters
- You will get 2x Stardust for catching monsters
- All eggs incubated during this event will enjoy half Hatch Distances
- You will get 2x Catch Candy for catching monsters
- You will enjoy a 2x chance of getting Candy XL for catching monsters
- Incenses used during this event will last for three hours
- All Lures applied during this event will last for three hours
- You can perform one extra Special Trade during this event
- All trades will cost 50% less Stardust
All 2022 Community Day Pokemon spawns during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO
You can come across Community Day exclusive Pokemon from 2022 in 2 km eggs and 1-star raids. The ones you will encounter are:
- Sandshrew
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Geodude
- Hoppip
- Teddiursa
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Spheal
- Starly
- Litwick
- Deino
- Roggenrola
- Stufful
Shiny odds of all 2022 Pokemon during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO
The aforementioned list of Pokemon returning to GO during this event from 2022 will not have boosted shiny odds of 1-in-25. Instead, all of them will enjoy shiny odds of 1-in-64 or 1-in-125.
Thus, it is still possible that you can hunt for these shinies without having to break your back.
Best raid bosses during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO
- Alolan Sandslash: Evolves into Alolan Sandshrew, which is a great attacker in the Great League
- Galarian Zigzagoon: Evolves into Obstagoon, which is really strong in the Great and Ultra Leagues
- Spheal: Evolves into Walrein, which is one of the best Ice-type attackers in the Ultra League
All 2022 Community Day exclusive moves during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO
All 2022 Community Day exclusive moves will be returning during this event in GO:
- Walrein will get Powder Snow and Icicle Spear
- Jumpluff will get Acrobatics
- Sandslash will get Night Slash
- Alolan Sandslash will get Shadow Claw
- Alolan Golem will get Rollout
- Staraptor will get Gust
- Hydreigon will get Brutal Swing
- Obstagoon will get Obstruct
- Chandelure will get Poltergeist
- Gigalith will get Meteor Beam
- Ursaluna will get High Horsepower
- Bewear will get Drain Punch
All 2023 Community Day Pokemon spawns during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO
You can come across the following Community Day exclusive Pokemon from 2023:
- Slowpoke
- Galarian Slowpoke
- Togetic
- Chespin
- Fennekin
- Noibat
- Poliwag
- Wooper
- Paldean Wooper
- Timburr
- Axew
- Froakie
- Grubbin
Best 2023 Pokemon to catch during December Community Day event in Pokemon GO
You should look out for the following monsters from 2023 while playing during this event:
- Togetic: Its evolved form Togekiss is good as a Fairy-type raid attacker and has viability in the Master League
- Poliwag: Its evolved form Poliwrath is amazing in the Great and Ultra League
- Wooper and Paldean Wooper: Its evolved forms Quagsire and Clodsire are great monsters to use in the GO Battle League
- Timburr: Its evolved form Conkeldurr is a great Fighting-type attacker
- Axew: Its evolved form Haxorus does great in the Master League
- Froakie: Its evolved form Greninja is one of the best Water-type attackers in the Great and Ultra Leagues
Shiny odds of all 2023 Pokemon during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO
All the aforementioned Pocket Monsters will have shiny odds of 1-in-25. If lucky, you can enjoy better shiny odds. However, this probability is not absolute, and the odds can be much worse depending on your luck.
All 2023 Community Day exclusive moves during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO
All 2023 Community Day exclusive moves will be returning during this event in GO:
- Poliwrath will get Counter
- Slowbro Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, and Galarian Slowking will get Surf
- Politoed will get Ice Beam
- Quagsire will get Aqua Tail
- Togekiss will get Aura Sphere
- Gigalith will get Meteor Beam
- Conkeldurr will get Brutal Swing
- Haxorus will get Breaking Swipe
- Chesnaught will get Frenzy Plant
- Delphox will get Blast Burn
- Greninja will get Hydro Cannon
- Noivern will get Boomburst
All Community Day Classic Pokemon spawns during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO
The following Pokemon from the Community Day Classics will be featured during this event in GO:
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Mareep
- Swinub
- Larvitar
Best Community Day Classic Pokemon to catch during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO
- Charmander: Its evolved form Charizard is one of the best Fire-type attackers in the GO Battle League
- Swinub: Its evolved form Mamoswine is one of the best Ice and Ground-type raid attackers. It also has some utility in the Master League
All Community Day Classic moves during December Community Day
- Charizard will get Dragon Breath and Blast Burn
- Blastoise will get Hydro Cannon
- Mamoswine will get Ancient Power
- Ampharos will get Dragon Pulse
- Tyranitar will get Smack Down
If you want one of these Legacy moves on a shadow Pokemon by evolving it, you will have to use a Charged TM to remove Frustration before the evolution. However, there will not be any Team GO Rocket events during this event. So, you will have to wait for some time.
100 IV stats of all Pokemon during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO
There will be three CPs mentioned for each monster. They will be for Field Research encounters, wild encounters, and weather-boosted encounters, respectively:
- Chespin: 469, 939, and 1,018
- Noibat: 285, 571, and 619
- Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke: 525, 1,051, and 1,139
- Togetic: 732, 1,464, and 1,586
- Fennekin: 440, 881, and 954
- Axew: 586, 1,173, and 1,271
- Poliwag: 355, 710, and 769
- Froakie: 567, 851, and 921
- Grubbin: 421, 843, and 914
- Timburr: 563, 1,127, and 1,221
- Wooper and Paldean Wooper: 275, 550, and 596
- Charmander: 420, 840, and 910
- Squirtle: 405, 810, and 878
- Mareep: 424, 849, and 920
- Swinub: 317, 635, and 688
- Larvitar: 445, 891, and 966
How to get 100 IV Pokemon during Pokemon GO’s December Community Day
The best way to get a 100 IV (Hundo) Pokemon during any event in GO is by catching as many monsters as you can. However, there is no method to guarantee its spawn in this game.
Since it is based on luck, you will have to grind for a 100 IV Pocket Monster during this event.
Is it worth playing the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO?
If you have missed some of the important Pokemon and their Legacy moves from previous events, like Charizard with Blast Burn and Greninja with Hydro Cannon, we feel you should definitely play during this event in GO. Having some strong meta-relevant Pokemon is not something you can complain about.
Furthermore, if you are a shiny hunter and you missed some of the Community Day shinies, you can use this event as a way to catch some good IV shinies. These will not only be useful for your collection but you can also flex with them in the Pokemon GO Battle League.