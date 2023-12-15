Pokemon GO December Community Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s December Community Day drops on December 16, 2023, and you have to be prepared for this event. The upcoming event will be a recap of all the past Community Days that took place in 2022 and 2023. Thus, if you missed any of the previous Community Day Pokemon and their shinies and exclusive moves, this event will allow you a second chance to bag them.

In this article, we will run you through the whole event, everything you need to know about the December Community Day, and how you can prepare for it.

How to prepare for the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Greninja can be evolved from Froakie in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company, TPC)

Managing Pokemon Storage

There will be a lot of Pokemon in this event. So, make sure you have a lot of free slots in your Pokemon Storage before the event starts. The main event will last for three hours, which you should utilize for catching monsters.

Niantic recently increased the maximum slots in Pokemon Storage. So, if you can afford to spend some PokeCoins, it is advisable to max out your Pokemon bag before this event.

However, if you are a free-to-player and rely on PokeCoins from Gym defense, keeping 300-350 free slots will be enough for this event.

Managing Item Storage

Try to allot as much space as possible in your Item Storage to Poke Balls. You will not need Berries during this event since there is a Candy bonus and the monsters won’t be hard to catch.

So, try to pack as many balls as you can to maximize your efficiency during this event.

Pokemon GO December Community Day key details

Expand Tweet

Date and time

You can play in The December Community Day event on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

Active bonuses during the December Community Day event

You will enjoy the following bonuses during this event:

All featured Pokemon will have increased spawns

You will get 2x XP for catching monsters

You will get 2x Stardust for catching monsters

All eggs incubated during this event will enjoy half Hatch Distances

You will get 2x Catch Candy for catching monsters

You will enjoy a 2x chance of getting Candy XL for catching monsters

Incenses used during this event will last for three hours

All Lures applied during this event will last for three hours

You can perform one extra Special Trade during this event

All trades will cost 50% less Stardust

All 2022 Community Day Pokemon spawns during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Alolan Sandslash evolves from Alolan Sandshrew (Image via TPC)

You can come across Community Day exclusive Pokemon from 2022 in 2 km eggs and 1-star raids. The ones you will encounter are:

Sandshrew

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Geodude

Hoppip

Teddiursa

Galarian Zigzagoon

Spheal

Starly

Litwick

Deino

Roggenrola

Stufful

Shiny odds of all 2022 Pokemon during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO

The aforementioned list of Pokemon returning to GO during this event from 2022 will not have boosted shiny odds of 1-in-25. Instead, all of them will enjoy shiny odds of 1-in-64 or 1-in-125.

Thus, it is still possible that you can hunt for these shinies without having to break your back.

Best raid bosses during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Alolan Sandslash: Evolves into Alolan Sandshrew, which is a great attacker in the Great League

Evolves into Alolan Sandshrew, which is a great attacker in the Great League Galarian Zigzagoon: Evolves into Obstagoon, which is really strong in the Great and Ultra Leagues

Evolves into Obstagoon, which is really strong in the Great and Ultra Leagues Spheal: Evolves into Walrein, which is one of the best Ice-type attackers in the Ultra League

All 2022 Community Day exclusive moves during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO

All 2022 Community Day exclusive moves will be returning during this event in GO:

Walrein will get Powder Snow and Icicle Spear

Jumpluff will get Acrobatics

Sandslash will get Night Slash

Alolan Sandslash will get Shadow Claw

Alolan Golem will get Rollout

Staraptor will get Gust

Hydreigon will get Brutal Swing

Obstagoon will get Obstruct

Chandelure will get Poltergeist

Gigalith will get Meteor Beam

Ursaluna will get High Horsepower

Bewear will get Drain Punch

All 2023 Community Day Pokemon spawns during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Conkeldurr evolves from Timburr (Image via TPC)

You can come across the following Community Day exclusive Pokemon from 2023:

Slowpoke

Galarian Slowpoke

Togetic

Chespin

Fennekin

Noibat

Poliwag

Wooper

Paldean Wooper

Timburr

Axew

Froakie

Grubbin

Best 2023 Pokemon to catch during December Community Day event in Pokemon GO

You should look out for the following monsters from 2023 while playing during this event:

Togetic: Its evolved form Togekiss is good as a Fairy-type raid attacker and has viability in the Master League

Its evolved form Togekiss is good as a Fairy-type raid attacker and has viability in the Master League Poliwag: Its evolved form Poliwrath is amazing in the Great and Ultra League

Its evolved form Poliwrath is amazing in the Great and Ultra League Wooper and Paldean Wooper: Its evolved forms Quagsire and Clodsire are great monsters to use in the GO Battle League

Its evolved forms Quagsire and Clodsire are great monsters to use in the GO Battle League Timburr: Its evolved form Conkeldurr is a great Fighting-type attacker

Its evolved form Conkeldurr is a great Fighting-type attacker Axew: Its evolved form Haxorus does great in the Master League

Its evolved form Haxorus does great in the Master League Froakie: Its evolved form Greninja is one of the best Water-type attackers in the Great and Ultra Leagues

Shiny odds of all 2023 Pokemon during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO

All the aforementioned Pocket Monsters will have shiny odds of 1-in-25. If lucky, you can enjoy better shiny odds. However, this probability is not absolute, and the odds can be much worse depending on your luck.

All 2023 Community Day exclusive moves during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Togetic and Togekiss (Image via TPC)

All 2023 Community Day exclusive moves will be returning during this event in GO:

Poliwrath will get Counter

Slowbro Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, and Galarian Slowking will get Surf

Politoed will get Ice Beam

Quagsire will get Aqua Tail

Togekiss will get Aura Sphere

Gigalith will get Meteor Beam

Conkeldurr will get Brutal Swing

Haxorus will get Breaking Swipe

Chesnaught will get Frenzy Plant

Delphox will get Blast Burn

Greninja will get Hydro Cannon

Noivern will get Boomburst

All Community Day Classic Pokemon spawns during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO

The following Pokemon from the Community Day Classics will be featured during this event in GO:

Charmander

Squirtle

Mareep

Swinub

Larvitar

Best Community Day Classic Pokemon to catch during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Charmander: Its evolved form Charizard is one of the best Fire-type attackers in the GO Battle League

Its evolved form Charizard is one of the best Fire-type attackers in the GO Battle League Swinub: Its evolved form Mamoswine is one of the best Ice and Ground-type raid attackers. It also has some utility in the Master League

All Community Day Classic moves during December Community Day

Charizard will get Dragon Breath and Blast Burn

Blastoise will get Hydro Cannon

Mamoswine will get Ancient Power

Ampharos will get Dragon Pulse

Tyranitar will get Smack Down

If you want one of these Legacy moves on a shadow Pokemon by evolving it, you will have to use a Charged TM to remove Frustration before the evolution. However, there will not be any Team GO Rocket events during this event. So, you will have to wait for some time.

100 IV stats of all Pokemon during the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Charizard evolves from Charmander (Image via TPC)

There will be three CPs mentioned for each monster. They will be for Field Research encounters, wild encounters, and weather-boosted encounters, respectively:

Chespin: 469, 939, and 1,018

469, 939, and 1,018 Noibat: 285, 571, and 619

285, 571, and 619 Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke: 525, 1,051, and 1,139

525, 1,051, and 1,139 Togetic: 732, 1,464, and 1,586

732, 1,464, and 1,586 Fennekin: 440, 881, and 954

440, 881, and 954 Axew: 586, 1,173, and 1,271

586, 1,173, and 1,271 Poliwag: 355, 710, and 769

355, 710, and 769 Froakie: 567, 851, and 921

567, 851, and 921 Grubbin: 421, 843, and 914

421, 843, and 914 Timburr: 563, 1,127, and 1,221

563, 1,127, and 1,221 Wooper and Paldean Wooper: 275, 550, and 596

275, 550, and 596 Charmander: 420, 840, and 910

420, 840, and 910 Squirtle: 405, 810, and 878

405, 810, and 878 Mareep: 424, 849, and 920

424, 849, and 920 Swinub: 317, 635, and 688

317, 635, and 688 Larvitar: 445, 891, and 966

How to get 100 IV Pokemon during Pokemon GO’s December Community Day

The best way to get a 100 IV (Hundo) Pokemon during any event in GO is by catching as many monsters as you can. However, there is no method to guarantee its spawn in this game.

Since it is based on luck, you will have to grind for a 100 IV Pocket Monster during this event.

Is it worth playing the December Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

If you have missed some of the important Pokemon and their Legacy moves from previous events, like Charizard with Blast Burn and Greninja with Hydro Cannon, we feel you should definitely play during this event in GO. Having some strong meta-relevant Pokemon is not something you can complain about.

Furthermore, if you are a shiny hunter and you missed some of the Community Day shinies, you can use this event as a way to catch some good IV shinies. These will not only be useful for your collection but you can also flex with them in the Pokemon GO Battle League.