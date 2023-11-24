Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic: Last minute preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Mareep Community Day Classic event is just a few days away, and you do not want to sleep on the shiny pink sheep. Since this will be a Community Day Classic, you will not be getting tier-4 raids. For those who missed out on the first Mareep Community Day event in 2018, now is the time to make up for it.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need about the Mareep Community Day Classic to help you make the most out of this event.

Everything to know about Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day Classic event

Active bonuses during the Mareep Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Mareep, Flaffy, and Ampharos (Image via Niantic)

You will get the following bonuses during the Mareep Community Day event:

You will have increased spawns of Mareep throughout the duration of the event.

You will enjoy one-fourth Egg Hatch Distances for all eggs that you place in incubators during the Mareep Community Day event.

Regular Incense will last for three hours.

All types of Lures will last for three hours.

How to prepare for the Mareep Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Managing Pokemon Storage

Mareep is a semi-rare spawn in GO. It does not spawn that often unless it is being featured in an event. So, it would be advisable to grind for three hours during the Mareep Community Day Classic event and harvest as many Candies and Candy XL as you can.

Being a Community Day event, you will be catching a lot of monsters throughout the day. So, we would suggest that you keep 300 free slots in your Pokemon Storage. You would not want to waste time by catching and transferring during the event.

Managing Item Storage

Making space for different types of Poke balls would be the way to go during this event. Since Mareep will have boosted spawns, you do not have to worry about Berries. So, focus on keeping a stockpile of balls for this Community Day Classic.

How many Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls should you keep for the Mareep Community Day event in Pokemon GO

Different types of balls in GO (Image via Niantic)

As mentioned above, we are looking at more than 300 Mareep catches during the Community Day Classic event. So, anywhere between 500 and 750 balls would be ideal for this event.

You should try to collect more Great Balls and Ultra Balls than regular Poke Balls. These balls take up the same space as the regular ones, but they offer higher catch rates. As a result, you will have fewer failed catches when you are playing during the event.

Should you use Berries to catch Mareep during the Mareep Community Day in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned above, you will not need a lot of Berries during the Community Day Classic event, so you don't have to invest a lot of time.

Should you use Lures and Incenses during the Mareep Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

Mareep and Incense (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lures are pointless during Community Day events as you will have to move around a lot while playing.

However, you can use Incense to increase the spawn of monsters near you. This way, you will have more resources for the creatures you catch.

100 IV Mareep Combat Power during Mareep Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO

Research Encounter: 424 CP

424 CP Wild Encounter (Weather boosted): 920 CP at level 35

920 CP at level 35 Wild Encounter (Not weather boosted): 849 CP at level 30

Best PvP IVs for Ampharos in Pokemon GO Battle League

Great League: 0/13/11

0/13/11 Ultra League: 0/13/15

0/13/15 Master League: 15/15/15

Best Mega Evolution to use during the Mareep Community Day event in Pokemon GO

You will want to Mega Evolve an Electric-type monster during the Mareep Community Day event. One of the following should give you the perks of a Mega Evolution:

Mega Ampharos

Mega Manectric

Pokemon GO Mareep Community Day exclusive moves for Ampharos

Ampharos with Dragon Pulse (Image via Niantic)

If you evolve Mareep during the Community Day event, Ampharos will learn Dragon Pulse. This will be Ampharos’ Legacy Charged Move.

Dragon Pulse is a Dragon-type Charged move and has the following stats:

Trainer Battle: 90 Power

90 Power Gym and Raid Battles: 90 Power

Can Mareep be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mareep Family (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Mareep is featured in a Community Day event in GO, it will enjoy boosted shiny odds. You will encounter a Shiny Mareep once in every 25 encounters.

So, catch as many as you can to increase your chances of getting a Shiny Mareep with perfect IVs or at least good PvP IVs.

When is the Mareep Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

Tthe Mareep Community Day classic event is going to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Where should you play during the Mareep Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

You should try playing in an area that has a fair amount of PokeStops. This way, you can replenish the resources that you exhausted during the event.

If you live in a rural area, you will have to chart out a route that covers most of the PokeStops in your locality. This way, you will get to move around to catch Mareep and spin PokeStops from time to time.

Is it worth playing the Mareep Community Day event in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mega Ampharos (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Mareep Community Day Classic does not provide you with Stardust or XP bonuses, nor do you get Candy bonuses for Mareep.

However, there is the one-fourth Egg Hatch distance bonus. So, if you have a stack of 12 km eggs, this event is definitely worth the grind.

Should you buy the Mareep Community Day Classic event bundles from the Pokemon GO shop?

You will be coming across two deals during this event:

If you spend 1,350 PokeCoins, you will get 50 Ultra Balls, one Elite Charged TM, five Super Incubators, and five Lucky Eggs.

If you spend 480 PokeCoins, you will get 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module.

We feel that buying the first bundle would be beneficial as Elite Charged TMs are rare to come by. Furthermore, the bundle does provide a lot of value with the Lucky Eggs and Super Incubators.