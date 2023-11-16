Pokemon GO: Shiny Kangaskhan and Shiny Mega Kangaskhan guide

Mega Kangaskhan is going to be the next Mega Evolution to be featured in Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids. You can participate in this creature's event from Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 am 5 pm local time. Mega Kangaskhan is a strong Normal-type attacker. So, don’t miss out on this creature.

This article will walk you through everything you need to know about Shiny Kangaskhan and Shiny Mega Kangaskhan. It will explore the shiny rates of both and tell you how to increase your chances of getting them.

How to get Shiny Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO

Shiny Kangaskhan (Image via Sportskeeda || TPC)

Shiny Kangaskhan can be obtained in a few ways. One of the easiest would be to try to encounter it in the wild. You could also get a Shiny Kangaskhan through trading. This way, you can get this creature from a friend who has it rare creature. However, if you don't have this shiny Pokemon registered in your PokeDex, the trade will cost 1,000,000 Stardust.

Lastly, you can catch a Shiny Kangaskhan in the upcoming Mega Raids.

How to get a Shiny Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO

Once you get a Shiny Kangaskhan, you can use the Mega Energy obtained from the Mega Raids to Mega Evolve this Pocket Monster. Mega Kangaskhan will retain the shiny status of the normal variant.

What is the shiny rate of Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO?

A Kangaskhan caught from Mega Kangaskhan Raids will have a 1-in-64 chance of being shiny. So, if you win more than 60 of these raids, there is a chance that you might get that rare version.

That said, the probability of you catching a Mega Kangaskhan in these activities is completely randomized. Luck also has a major role to play in your success.

What is the shiny rate of Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mega Kangaskhan (Image via Sportskeeda || TPC)

Similar to Kangaskhan, Mega Kangaskhan will also have the same 1-in-64 chance of being shiny in GO. You won’t encounter the latter's shiny variant in the wild, but you can evolve one from a Shiny Kangaskhan.

How to increase your chances of getting Shiny Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO

To maximize your chances of getting a Shiny Kangaskhan, you must participate in numerous Mega Raids tied to its Mega Evolution. This will greatly improve your luck at getting a Shiny Kangaskhan.

As with most other shiny creatures in this game, the more encounters you have with Kangaskhan, the more likely you are to encounter a shiny one.

How to increase your chances of getting Shiny Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO

Once you get a Shiny Kangaskhan, you can Mega Evolve it to get a Shiny Mega Kangaskhan. Defeating multiple Mega Kangaskhan will give you more encounters with its normal variant. This will improve your odds of getting Shiny Kangaskhan, which you can then evolve into its Mega variant.