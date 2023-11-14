How to solo defeat Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Pokemon GO’s Mega Raids will see the return of Mega Kangaskhan in a few days. From Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10 am local time through Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 am local time, you will be able to encounter this mega monster in all Mega Raids. So, stack up your Premium Raid Passes, as Mega Kangaskhan is not a critter you’d want to sleep on.

In this article, we will take a look at everything you need to know to solo defeat Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO.

Can you solo defeat Mega Kangaskhan as a Mega Raid Boss in Pokemon GO?

Mega Kangaskhan in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Mega Raid Boss, Mega Kangaskhan is going to have a Combat Power (CP) of 37,140.

Like most Mega Raids, Mega Kangaskhan raids will be among the hardest in this game. While it would be ideal to have two to four players with you while participating in these raids, it is possible to take down Mega Kangaskhan by yourself.

What are the best counters for Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO?

Mega Kangaskhan is a pure Fighting-type monster. As a result, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting

It is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Ghost

In Pokemon GO, Mega Kangaskhan has the following base statistics:

Attack: 246

Defense: 210

Stamina: 233

The following critters (with their respective Fast + Charged moves) will perform best against Mega Kangaskhan as a Raid Boss in GO:

Terrakion: Double Kick + Sacred Sword

Double Kick + Sacred Sword Shadow Machamp: Counter + Dynamic Punch

Counter + Dynamic Punch Keldeo: Low Kick + Sacred Sword

Low Kick + Sacred Sword Shadow Hariyama: Counter + Dynamic Punch

Counter + Dynamic Punch Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail + Dragon Ascent

Dragon Tail + Dragon Ascent Mega Blaziken: Counter + Focus Blast

Counter + Focus Blast Conkeldurr: Counter + Dynamic Punch

Counter + Dynamic Punch Mega Alakazam: Counter + Focus Blast

Counter + Focus Blast Mega Gallade: Low Kick + Close Combat

Low Kick + Close Combat Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion + Psystrike

You can easily solo defeat Mega Kangaskhan in GO’s Mega Raids if you build a roster centered around the aforementioned Pocket Monsters. However, it is important that your creatures are at level 40 or above to be useful against Mega Kangaskhan in these raids. Failing to use counters with decent levels will result in heavy losses of creatures in the raids.

Catch CP of Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO

You can catch it with the following CPs:

Not weather boosted: 2,112 CP to 2,200 CP at level 20

2,112 CP to 2,200 CP at level 20 Partly cloudy weather boosted: 2,640 CP to 2,750 CP at level 25

Can Mega Kangaskhan be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Mega Kangaskhan (Image via Sportskeeda and The Pokemon Company)

If you are lucky enough, you will encounter a Shiny Kangaskhan after defeating it in a raid.

After defeating Mega Kangaskhan in Mega Raids, it will always transform back to its normal form. As a result, you will encounter the Shiny variant of Kangaskhan after a successful raid.

Once you have a Shiny Kangaskhan, you can then Mega Evolve this beast into a Shiny Mega Kangaskhan.