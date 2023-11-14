Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Raids are exciting events in Pokemon GO that allow trainers to gather Mega Energy and capture formidable mega-evolved Pokemon. The latest addition to Mega Raids is none other than Mega Kangaskhan, a unique Normal-type mega monster that is making a grand return. If you missed the opportunity to capture this powerhouse, now is the time to gear up for the challenge.
Mega Kangaskhan will be gracing GO’s Mega Raids starting Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. The raid festivities will last two weeks, concluding on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 am local time. So, mark your calendars and assemble your team for an epic encounter with Mega Kangaskhan.
What are the best monsters to use against Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO
To conquer Mega Kangaskhan, it's crucial to assemble a team with the right counters. Being a pure Normal-type Pokemon, this critter has limited vulnerabilities and resistances. It is weak to Fighting-type moves and resistant to Ghost-type moves. Every other type inflicts neutral damage, so plan your team accordingly.
The best monsters to include in your lineup against Mega Kangaskhan are those boasting Fighting-type moves. These will inflict super-effective damage and quickly dispose of this mega-raid boss.
Some notable contenders include:
- Terrakion
- Shadow Machamp
- Keldeo
- Mega Rayquaza
- Shadow Hariyama
- Mega Blaziken
- Conkeldurr
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Gallade
- Lucario
- Galarian Zapdos
- Breloom
- Shadow Regigigas
- Machamp
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Mega Lopunny
- Hawlucha
- Shadow Poliwrath
- Buzzwole
- Pheromosa
- Hariyama
- Mega Pinsir
- Virizion
- Shadow Blaziken
- Cobalion
- Shadow Dragonite
- Primal Kyogre
- Sirfetch'd
- Shadow Gallade
- Herocross
What are the best moves to beat Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO raids?
Now that we have understood the essential types against this mega creature, let's take a deep dive into the best moves.
Fast Moves
- Double Kick
- Counter
- Low Kick
- Dragon Tail
- Confusion
- Rock Smash
- Waterfall
Charged Moves
- Sacred Sword
- Dynamic Punch
- Dragon Ascent
- Focus Blast
- Aura Sphere
- Close Combat
- Giga Impact
- Psystrike
- Flying Press
- Superpower
- Origin Pulse
Mega Kangaskhan’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Understanding Mega Kangaskhan's moveset is vital for devising effective raid tactics. Armed with this knowledge, trainers can devise prudent battle tactics. Here's a breakdown of Mega Kangaskhan’s moveset:
Fast Moves
- Mud-Slap
- Low Kick
Charged Moves
- Earthquake
- Brick Break
- Stomp
- Outrage
- Crunch
- Power-Up Punch
In conclusion, Mega Kangaskhan is a formidable opponent, but with the right strategy and team, trainers can vanquish it in Mega Raids. So, gear up, assemble your squad, and embark on the quest to capture the mighty and unique Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO.