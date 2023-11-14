Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Mega Raids are exciting events in Pokemon GO that allow trainers to gather Mega Energy and capture formidable mega-evolved Pokemon. The latest addition to Mega Raids is none other than Mega Kangaskhan, a unique Normal-type mega monster that is making a grand return. If you missed the opportunity to capture this powerhouse, now is the time to gear up for the challenge.

Mega Kangaskhan will be gracing GO’s Mega Raids starting Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. The raid festivities will last two weeks, concluding on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 10 am local time. So, mark your calendars and assemble your team for an epic encounter with Mega Kangaskhan.

What are the best monsters to use against Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO

Mega Kangaskhan (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To conquer Mega Kangaskhan, it's crucial to assemble a team with the right counters. Being a pure Normal-type Pokemon, this critter has limited vulnerabilities and resistances. It is weak to Fighting-type moves and resistant to Ghost-type moves. Every other type inflicts neutral damage, so plan your team accordingly.

The best monsters to include in your lineup against Mega Kangaskhan are those boasting Fighting-type moves. These will inflict super-effective damage and quickly dispose of this mega-raid boss.

Some notable contenders include:

Terrakion

Shadow Machamp

Keldeo

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Hariyama

Mega Blaziken

Conkeldurr

Mega Alakazam

Mega Gallade

Lucario

Galarian Zapdos

Breloom

Shadow Regigigas

Machamp

Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Lopunny

Hawlucha

Shadow Poliwrath

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Hariyama

Mega Pinsir

Virizion

Shadow Blaziken

Cobalion

Shadow Dragonite

Primal Kyogre

Sirfetch'd

Shadow Gallade

Herocross

What are the best moves to beat Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO raids?

Now that we have understood the essential types against this mega creature, let's take a deep dive into the best moves.

Fast Moves

Double Kick

Counter

Low Kick

Dragon Tail

Confusion

Rock Smash

Waterfall

Charged Moves

Sacred Sword

Dynamic Punch

Dragon Ascent

Focus Blast

Aura Sphere

Close Combat

Giga Impact

Psystrike

Flying Press

Superpower

Origin Pulse

Mega Kangaskhan’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Understanding Mega Kangaskhan's moveset is vital for devising effective raid tactics. Armed with this knowledge, trainers can devise prudent battle tactics. Here's a breakdown of Mega Kangaskhan’s moveset:

Fast Moves

Mud-Slap

Low Kick

Charged Moves

Earthquake

Brick Break

Stomp

Outrage

Crunch

Power-Up Punch

In conclusion, Mega Kangaskhan is a formidable opponent, but with the right strategy and team, trainers can vanquish it in Mega Raids. So, gear up, assemble your squad, and embark on the quest to capture the mighty and unique Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO.