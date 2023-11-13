Pokemon GO: Shiny Fashionable Dragonite guide

Fashionable Dragonite will feature in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids in a couple of days. You will be able to encounter this Pocket Monster during the Fashion Week. This stylish event will kick off on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 10 am local time. Players have until Sunday, November 19, 8 pm local time, to grab their favorite critters.

Fashionable Dragonite has a similar design to its normal variant. Since it is being featured during Fashion Week, the critter will receive a unique costume. In this article, we will walk you through everything know about Shiny Fashionable Dragonite in this game, including the shiny odds, how to catch, and more.

Can Fashionable Dragonite be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Fashion Week in GO (Image via Niantic)

Dragonite has always had a shiny variant in GO. As a result, Fashionable Dragonite can also be shiny in this game during Fashion Week.

How to catch Shiny Fashionable Dragonite in Pokemon GO

As mentioned above, you will be able to encounter Fashionable Dragonite in three-star raids from Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 10 am local time through Sunday, November 19, 2023, 8 pm local time.

During this time, you can capture a Shiny Fashionable Dragonite by successfully defeating it in a three-star raid. Since Dragonite is not a legendary or mythical Pokemon, it will have full shiny odds. So, you must participate in a lot of raids to encounter this variant.

Where can you find Shiny Fashionable Dragonite in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Fashionable Dragonite (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

You can find Shiny Fashionable Dragonite after successfully winning a three-star Fashionable Dragonite raid battle.

What are the odds of Shiny Fashionable Dragonite in Pokemon GO?

Since Fashionable Dragonite is a pseudo-legendary beast, it will have full shiny odds of one in 512 encounters. So, you will have to raid and defeat Fashionable Dragonite a lot of times in order to encounter its shiny variant.

How to differentiate between Fashionable Dragonite and Shiny Fashionable Dragonite

Fashionable Dragonite has an orange appearance, while Shiny Fashionable Dragonite bears a greenish appearance. So, unlike a lot of shiny creatures that are hard to discern from their normal versions, you can spot a Shiny Fashionable Dragonite from a mile away.

How to increase shiny odds of Fashionable Dragonite in Pokemon GO

Fashionable Dragonite (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The only way to boost the shiny odds of any creature in GO is by having increased encounters. So, the more encounters you have with Fashionable Dragonite during Fashion Week, the higher your chances of getting a shiny will become.

Is it worth hunting a Shiny Fashionable Dragonite in Pokemon GO?

Dragonite is one of the top Dragon- and Flying-type attackers in the GO Battle League. As a result, you would have bragging rights with a Shiny costumed Dragonite on the battlefield. In light of these facts, this shiny variant of Dragonite is definitely worth the grind.