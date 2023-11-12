Pokemon GO: Shiny Buneary and Shiny Lopunny guide

Pokemon GO’s shiny connoisseurs are always looking for the next brilliant rare Pocket Monster. This time, the hunt is on for Shiny Buneary and its evolved form, Shiny Lopunny. Both these creatures, along with their regular variants, will be available for you to encounter during the Buneary Spotlight Hour in GO. This event will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time.

Since this is a one-hour-long event, the majority of players are most likely going to participate in it. This article will tell you everything you need to know about Shiny Buneary and Shiny Lopunny in Pokemon GO, including their shiny rates and how you can increase those odds.

How to catch Shiny Buneary during Buneary Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Shiny Buneary (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Unlike Community Day events, where the shiny rate of the featured Pokemon is always boosted throughout their duration, the same does not hold true for Spotlight Hours.

As a result, Buneary will have full shiny odds during the latter occasion. This means one in 512 of those creatures you encounter will be shiny. So, you will have to grind a lot for this shiny variant.

However, the aforementioned probability of Buneary being shiny is not absolute and depends a lot on your luck. For instance, you may encounter this creature's rare version on your first encounter if you are extremely lucky.

How to catch Shiny Lopunny during Buneary Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

While you might not be able to catch a Shiny Lopunny in the wild, you can evolve a Shiny Buneary into it. You might encounter a Shiny Buneary while playing during the Buneary Spotlight Hour. Once you have this Pocket Monster, you can feed it 50 Buneary Candies to evolve it.

It is highly unlikely that you come across a Shiny Lopunny in the wild during this event in GO.

What are the shiny odds of Shiny Buneary in Pokemon GO?

Buneary can be shiny once out of 512 encounters. So, the more of this creature you catch, the higher your chances of getting its shiny variant during its Spotlight Hour event in GO.

What are the shiny odds of getting Shiny Lopunny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Lopunny (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Since you will have to evolve one from a Shiny Buneary, Shiny Lopunny will have the same shiny odds of 1-in-512.

How to increase shiny odds of Shiny Buneary in Pokemon GO

The only way to increase the shiny odds of any creature in this game is by catching as many of it as you can. This also applies to Shiny Buneary. An increase in the number of encounters with its regular variant will improve your chances of getting your hands on its rarer version.