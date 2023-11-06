Pokemon GO: Shiny Virizion guide

Virizion will be featured in Pokemon GO’s five-star raids in a couple of days. You will encounter this Pocket Monster in raids from Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 10 am local time through Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. Virizion has a beautiful design overall, but the shiny variant outclasses the normal one.

There is a striking difference in the color scheme between the normal and the shiny variants, and there is no doubt that the pink theme on the shiny looks far better. Virizion is an amazing Fighting- and Grass-type attacker.

Keeping in mind that a big portion of the GO community only cares about catching shiny monsters, in this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about Shiny Virizion in the title, including the shiny odds, how to catch, and more.

How to catch Shiny Virizion in Pokemon GO

Virizion and Shiny Virizion (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, you will be able to encounter Virizion in five-star legendary raids from Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 10 am local time through Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time. During this time, if you are lucky, you will encounter a Shiny Virizion by successfully defeating it in a five-star raid.

That said, the probability of getting a shiny monster is only based on calculations made by people in the community. Niantic has never provided an absolute shiny rate for any creature.

Essentially, obtaining a Shiny Virizion depends a lot on your luck. If you are lucky, you may encounter a shiny variant of Virizion after your first successful raid. The upper limit usually sits at 20.

As Virizion is a legendary beast, it has a shiny rate of one-in-20 encounters. So, if you are going to hunt the elusive Shiny Virizion in Pokemon GO, make sure you have a strong raid team ready. You will need a lot of healing items like Max Revives, Max Potions, Revives, and normal Potions in your inventory.

To catch a shiny monster in this game, you will usually have to participate in a lot of raids. Since Virizion is a strong raid boss, your Pokemon will need to get revived and healed over time.

You can solo defeat Virizion, but it is recommended that you have another high-level trainer to help you with Virizion raids.

Where can you find Shiny Virizion in Pokemon GO?

Virizion in the anime (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

You can find Shiny Virizion after successfully defeating a five-star Virizion Raid. Once you enter the catch screen after winning the raid, you can have an encounter with a Shiny Virizion if you are lucky.

What are the shiny odds of Shiny Virizion in Pokemon GO?

As already established, since Virizion is a legendary beast, it will have a shiny rate of one in 20. So, theoretically, you will have to raid and defeat Virizion 20 times in order to encounter the shiny variant once. Again, the probability is not fixed and depends a lot on your luck.

How to differentiate between Virizion and Shiny Virizion?

Virizion has a bright green appearance, while Shiny Virizion is pinkish. So, unlike a lot of shiny creatures that are hard to tell apart from their normal versions, you can spot a Shiny Virizion from a mile away in Pokemon GO.