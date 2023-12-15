Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1: Cetoddle & Cetitan debut, wild encounters, and event bonuses

Pokemon GO Holiday Part 1 details were recently announced, and the long-awaited Cetoddle and Cetitan debuts have finally been confirmed. The Gen IX Terra Whale Pokemon was already teased in earlier promotional clips. Apart from the duo, we will also see Pikachu appearing in a new costume. Players will get to enjoy event bonuses, Timed Research questlines, wild encounters, and more.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 schedule

Expand Tweet

Winter Holiday Part 1 begins on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10 am local time. Winter Holiday Part 2 will start soon after.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 debuts

As mentioned earlier, Cetoddle and Cetitan will make their GO debuts during Winter Holiday Part 1. Players will be able to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan with the help of 50 Cetoddle Candy. A shiny variant won't be available for now.

Pikachu wearing holiday attire will make its debut in-game, with lucky players being able to encounter the shiny variant. Furthermore, it can be evolved into Raichu with holiday attire.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 event bonuses

The Winter Holiday Part 1 event bonuses are as follows:

During Winter Holiday Part 1, trainers can choose the bonus they want to receive for completing Timed Research. You can choose either double XP for catching Pokémon or double Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Increased XP and Stardust from opening Gifts.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 wild encounters

Expand Tweet

The wild encounters that will spawn with an increased frequency during Winter Holiday Part 1 are as follows:

Pikachu wearing holiday attire [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Sandshrew [shiny encounter available]

Seel [shiny encounter available]

Eevee wearing a holdiay hat [shiny encounter available]

Swinub [shiny encounter available]

Stantler wearing a holiday outfit [shiny encounter available]

Spheal wearing a holiday scarf [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Darumaka [shiny encounter available]

Cryogonal [shiny encounter available]

Bergmite [shiny encounter available]

Cetoddle

Sneasel [shiny encounter available] (rare encounter)

Piloswine (rare encounter)

Amaura [shiny encounter available] (rare encounter)

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 raids

The Winter Holiday Part 1 event raid schedule is as follows:

One-Star Raids

Pikachu wearing holiday attire [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Sandshrew [shiny encounter available]

Spheal wearing a holiday scarf [shiny encounter available]

Crabrawler

Cetoddle

Three-Star Raids

Dewgong

Lapras [shiny encounter available]

Stantler wearing a holiday outfit [shiny encounter available]

Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit [shiny encounter available]

Expand Tweet

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 2 km egg hatches

The following Pocket Monsters will hatch from 2 km eggs during Winter Holiday Part 1:

Eevee wearing a holiday hat [shiny encounter available]

Smoochum [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Darumaka [shiny encounter available]

Amaura [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 Timed Research and Field Research encounters

A free Timed Research, Winter Wishes, will be available to trainers, granting in-game resources and winter-themed Pokemon encounters. It will have branching choices. Trainers will also be able to get their hands on two paid Timed Research tickets from the in-game shop for Winter Holiday Part 1 and Winter Holiday Part 2.

The Field Research task encounters available during the event are as follows:

Pikachu wearing holiday attire [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Sandshrew [shiny encounter available]

Shellder [shiny encounter available]

Jynx [shiny encounter available]

Lapras [shiny encounter available]

Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon [shiny encounter available]

Spheal wearing a holiday scarf [shiny encounter available]

Snover [shiny encounter available]

Glaceon wearing an Undersea holiday outfit [shiny encounter available]

Vanillite

Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon [shiny encounter available]

Crabrawler

Mega Abomasnow energy

Mega Glalie energy

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || PokeStop Showcases December 2023 || Best Pokemon GO Fast Attacks