Best ways to get Poke Ball, Ultra Ball, and Master Ball in Pokemon GO

Poke Balls, Ultra Balls, and Master Balls limit the power of Pocket Monsters contained inside them in Pokemon GO. These devices aid trainers in catching a critter, and their significance increases depending on the encountered entity. The mechanic behind a Poke Ball lets gamers tame a Pokemon. However, this doesn't mean the creature inside it will obey the trainer. In Niantic's AR mobile title, after a player registers a Pocket Monster in the Pokedex, it will obey them.

While a Poke Ball can contain an entity with low Combat Power (CP), an Ultra Ball is a powerful device that can store a creature with high CP. The Master Ball, on the other hand, comes with a 100% catch rate.

Which of these you need to capture an entity depends on its resistance. With that in mind, here are the best ways to obtain Poke Ball, Ultra Ball, and Master Ball in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Research Task and six other ways to get Poke Ball, Ultra Ball, and Master Ball in Pokemon GO

1) Spinning the Pokestop or Gym

Visit a Pokestop (Image via Niantic)

The simplest way to get A Poke Ball, Great Ball, or Ultra Ball is by visiting the Pokestop or Gym and spinning its photo disc in Pokemon GO. You cannot get a Master Ball this way, though. However, you can get other rewards like Candy, Revive, Poke Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and more. Farming better items requires the trainer to be high-level. This means those who are below level 12 are more likely to get a Poke Ball.

Trainers above that level, however, are more likely to get the Great Ball and Ultra Ball since they encounter monsters with higher CP. So, spinning the Pokestop or Gym is a great way to store these devices in your bag.

2) Gifts

Opening Gifts (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Gifts are surprise items you can open to receive Poke Balls, Ultra Balls, and Great Balls. You can also give those presents to your friends so they can have more of these devices. Or, you can ask them to send you some for the same reason. Though these Gifts help you farm this equipment, the game doesn't guarantee any specific rewards through opening them.

You might get Revive, Pokemon Eggs, Poke Ball, Ultra Ball, and more by opening presents in Pokemon GO. It's worth noting you can open 30 gifts daily.

3) Research Task

Completing Research Task (Image via Niantic)

Each Research Task in Pokemon GO is uniquely formatted, and you get rewards depending on the quests you undertake. The current Season of Hidden Gems' Field Research mission, Glittering Garden, provides many in-game items. You can complete it to obtain resources like Stardust, Poke Ball, Ultra Ball, and more.

The new Season of Adventure, starting September 1, 2023, will allow you to get Master Ball by completing the Timed Investigation: Master Ball task. This title's 10th season, Rising Heroes, introduced this Pokemon-capturing device through the Let's Go Special Research task. One had to complete step number five of that questline to be eligible to get a Master Ball.

Pokemon GO limits the use of this device, and you can only store one of these items in your bag at the time of writing.

4) Daily Free Box

Open Daily Free Box (Image via Niantic)

The Daily Free Box is a surprise box that offers many resources, including Poke Balls and Ultra Balls in Pokemon GO. You can only open it once a day, and you have to be fortunate to obtain the rewards you seek on your first attempt. It's worth noting that this method does not guarantee Poke Balls.

Also, the resources in that box disappear after a day, and you can open it again the following day to potentially find a Poke Ball or an Ultra Ball. Though the Daily Free Box provides many in-game items, you cannot get a Master Ball through it.

5) Leveling Up

Level up your account (Image via Niantic)

One of the easiest ways to farm Poke, Ultra, or Great Ball in Pokemon GO is by leveling up your account. Those in the game's opening stages have higher chances of securing these items since leveling up is less difficult. But once you reach Level 12, things get a little harder.

Higher-level players should not carelessly use these devices; otherwise, they will quickly run out of them. Learning how to throw these items efficiently can help you catch a Pocket Monster and save resources in Pokemon GO simultaneously.

6) Adventure Sync Rewards

Turn on Adventure Sync feature (Image via Niantic)

The more distance you cover with the Adventure Sync feature enabled, the closer you'll get to obtaining Poke Ball and Ultra Ball. You can also farm other in-game items, such as Pokemon GO Rare Candy — essential for evolving Pokemon — when hunting these devices.

You can check your smartphone every Monday at 9 am (local time) to redeem Adventure Sync Rewards. The kilometers you've covered during the past seven days determine what bonuses you'll get.

Here is a table to show what you can get via Adventure Sync Rewards:

Distance Rewards 5 km Poke Ball *20 25 km Poke Ball * 20 Great Ball * 10 Stardust * 500 Rare Candy * 1 5km Egg 50 km Poke Ball * 20 Great Ball * 10 Ultra Ball * 5 Rare Candy * 1 Rare Candy * 3 Stardust * 1500 5km Egg 10km Egg

7) Use Pokecoins

Use Pokecoins (Image via Niantic)

The entries above can help you get Poke Ball, Great Ball, and Ultra Ball for free in Pokemon GO. You can level up your account, walk a certain distance, and open Gifts to increase your chances of getting those devices. However, even after completing these tasks, you can run out of Poke Balls on certain days.

When this happens, you can spend Pokecoins at the Pokestore to get them in Pokemon GO. You can buy 20 Poke Balls for 100 coins, 100 for 460 coins, and 200 using 800 coins. You cannot get the Great Ball, Ultra Ball, and Master Ball using this currency.