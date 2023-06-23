Pokemon Center x Funko Pop! Pearlescent Charmander: Price, how to get, and more

The Pearlescent Charmander is the latest Pokemon in the line of Pop! Vinyl Figures by Funko. Charmander is one of the most beloved creatures from the franchise, especially owing to the anime, where the protagonist, Ash, saved one from dying. The two became really good friends, and Charizard, its final evolution, became one of his strongest and most iconic partners.

For these reasons, a Charmander Pop! toy will be of great interest to fans of the franchise. While there has been a toy like this before, The Pokemon Company released a new Pearlescent Charmander in collaboration with Funko on June 22, 2023. This one comes with a new sheen giving it a pearl-like appeal.

How much does the Pearlescent Charmander cost?

Pokémon @Pokemon



Featuring a luminous pearlescent finish and a Pokémon Center exclusive sticker, the new limited edition Pokémon Center x Funko Pop! Pearlescent Charmander brings the heat.



Shop exclusively at Pokémon Center Burning up!Featuring a luminous pearlescent finish and a Pokémon Center exclusive sticker, the new limited edition Pokémon Center x Funko Pop! Pearlescent Charmander brings the heat.Shop exclusively at Pokémon Center pkmn.news/FunkoCharmander Burning up! 🔥 Featuring a luminous pearlescent finish and a Pokémon Center exclusive sticker, the new limited edition Pokémon Center x Funko Pop! Pearlescent Charmander brings the heat.Shop exclusively at Pokémon Center pkmn.news/FunkoCharmander https://t.co/Hhzryz1tpw

The latest Charmander Pop! toy from Funko comes with a price tag of $14.99. It is currently exclusively available on the Pokemon Center website. This is a slight hike from the original toy from the same brand, which costs $12.00 on the official Funko website.

The two toys are identical for all practical purposes. They both feature Charmander's orange body, pale yellow underbelly, and iconic fiery tail. The only difference which makes the new, more expensive version stand out is its smooth, shiny coating.

How to get the Pearlescent Charmander through the Pokemon Center?

Latest Charmander toy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Follow these steps to purchase the new Charmander Pop! toy from the official Pokemon Center website:

Go to the website and search for Pearlescent Charmander.

Open it and select the quantity you want. (Note: Currently, you can only get a maximum of one)

Add it to the cart and fulfill the necessary formalities to complete the purchase, and the item will be delivered to you within 5-9 business days.

Some additional details about the product are as follows:

Item Dimensions: 3.5 x 2.5 x 4.5 IN

Country Of Origin: Vietnam

Materials: Vinyl

Recommended Age: 6+ Years

Item Weight: 6.4 OZ

What are Funko Pop! toys?

Funko is an American company that produces iconic large-headed figurines and bobbleheads based on characters from all realms of pop culture. These toys are called Pop! toys and have achieved near-cult status over time.

Nearly all famous characters across movies, anime, TV shows, and comic books have a Funko Pop! toy after it. Die-hard fans of these love to add new toys based on their favorite media, as it shows their commitment to the franchise.

Some of these toys, such as the Pearlescent Charmander, are special or limited edition models with additional value. These collectibles grow in value over time. Pop! toys like the glow-in-the-dark Alex DeLarge Clockwork Orange Funko are currently priced at approximately $13,000.

Poll : 0 votes