5 times Brock proved his worth as a companion in the Pokemon anime

In the Pokemon anime, Brock began his journey with Ash after a showdown in Pewter City and remained at his side for a sizable chunk of the protagonist's quest to become a Pokemon Master, offering quality advice from time to time.

Granted, Brock spent quite a bit of time smitten by the likes of Nurse Joy and other female characters in the Pokemon anime's story, but when the stakes were raised and his friends were at a loss, he could be the staunch companion to help pick his friends up and keep them moving forward. When it comes to his best moments as a companion, several come to mind almost immediately.

This article will cover five instances when Brock proved himself to be a worthy companion.

Five moments in the Pokemon anime when Brock proved his worth as a friend and ally

1) Aiding Ash in Mewtwo Strikes Back!

Brock was an invaluable aid in the Pokemon anime's Mewtwo Strikes Back! film (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Ash faced many legendary Pocket Monsters during the Pokemon anime, Mewtwo was one of the earliest and undoubtedly most dangerous, hoping to assemble a refuge on New Island for cloned Pocket Monsters while creating storms to destroy the rest of the planet. Its efforts were ultimately foiled, and while Brock wasn't the driving force, he stood at Ash and Misty's side.

Moreover, when Mewtwo released its psychic control of a missing Nurse Joy, Brock kept her out of harm while trying to protect the remaining Pokemon on New Island from the legendary pocket monster's wrath.

Brock even suggested that the legendary creature Ash saw at the beginning of his journey wasn't just his imagination, and he turned out to be right, considering it was eventually revealed to be Ho-Oh.

2) Defending Pewter City Gym from Team Rocket (Grating Spaces!)

Brock's Steelix helped prevent a Pewter City Gym takeover by Team Rocket in this Pokemon anime episode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During their time in Kanto's Battle Frontier, Ash and his friends revisited Pewter City so that Brock could visit his family. Brock returns to find the gym being remodeled while his parents are away on a mysterious impromptu holiday. He's also delighted that his beloved Onix has evolved into a Steelix. Eventually, his siblings reveal that the gym remodeling is suspicious.

It turns out that Team Rocket was hoping to take the Pewter Gym for their purposes, and Ash and Brock spring into action when Team Rocket returns, itching for a battle.

Fortunately, thanks to the teamwork of Steelix and Ash's Donphan, Team Rocket's Aggron and Charizard are no match, and Brock puts things right in this Pokemon anime episode.

Brock's parents return, realizing they'd been duped, but he forgives them. Before the gang makes way for the Battle Pyramid again, Brock assures his brother Forrest that he'll be a Rock-type Gym Leader like him and their father Flint one day.

Overall, this Pokemon anime episode shows a more tender side of Brock while also looking at his rapport with his Steelix.

3) Brock Reminds Us He's a Proficient Battler (When Regions Collide!)

Brock proved he wasn't slacking in this Pokemon anime episode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Brock had already returned to the Pokemon anime during the Sun & Moon series, but "When Regions Collide!" reminded watchers that he hadn't forgotten how to train and battle on his quest to become a proficient Pokemon breeder and doctor.

Ash's class visits the Cerulean City Gym, resulting in a cross-region battle between Ash and Misty, as well as Brock facing off against Kiawe.

Sparks flew with fervor between all four combatants, and Ash and Pikachu beat Misty's Gyarados, albeit barely. Brock reminds his friends why he's still a dependable ally by showing his ability to Mega Evolve his Steelix, which overpowers the Z-Move that Kiawe's Turtonator launched with all its might, proving that Brock is as fierce a battler as ever and a reliable friend when things get tough.

4) Brock's Abilities as a Doctor Shine (The Brockster Is In!)

Brock's non-trainer talents were made apparent in this Pokemon anime episode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon anime episode of the Diamond & Pearl series made it clear that Brock wasn't just helpful not only as a battler or breeder but also as a doctor.

A training nurse named Normajean's Pokemon are heavily poisoned by a Tentacruel's vicious sting, leading Brock to do his best to treat the various weakened Pokemon to the best of his ability despite a lack of enough medicine.

Thanks to advice from Nurse Joy via video call, Brock proves to be a very resourceful and creative caretaker, nursing Normajean's Pokemon back to health. By the time Nurse Joy arrives, she's astonished at Brock's capabilities and remarks that he'd be an excellent Pokemon doctor, leading to him considering learning more about the profession to help his friends and any Pokemon in need.

Brock's Happiny is so overwhelmed by Brock's ability to take care of ailing Pokemon and evolves into Chansey, giving the former Rock-type Gym Leader a fantastic aide in his quest to become a doctor and his other jobs in the Pokemon anime.

5) Brock Proves His Character from the Beginning (Showdown in Pewter City!)

Brock's beginning in the Pokemon anime showed what kind of companion he would be (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon anime's fifth episode might not seem like one of Brock's best, but it laid the foundation for what kind of friend he would be for Ash and Misty.

As Ash made his way to Pewter City to begin the Indigo League challenge, he met the impenetrable defense of Brock and his Rock-type Pokemon, and his Onix defeated Ash's Pikachu without much effort.

After meeting Brock's family and learning that he trains hard for the sake of his family, Ash gains better insight into the Rock-type Gym Leader, growing his respect for him early in the Pokemon anime.

Ash challenges Brock again, and the result appears to be the same, but Pikachu's electric attacks trigger a sprinkler system that weakens Brock's Onix, making it a prime target for Pikachu's electric moves.

However, Ash forfeits the match, refusing to win by a freak accident. Despite this, Brock sees Ash's kindness and honor and bestows him the Boulder Badge. The return of Flint from isolation leads Brock to reconnect with his father, who offers to take over as Gym Leader and allow Brock to see the world, cementing him as Ash's companion well into the Pokemon anime's future.

