Ash Ketchum has always been a core character in the Pokemon franchise. He's had numerous memorable moments that added depth to his personality. Ash’s transformation from an egotistical teenager to a selfless friend and trainer has been a vast development over the seasons.

Despite countless other protagonists in the anime, very few have managed to be as iconic as this young guy from Pallet Town. In this article, we cover some major moments that helped Ash evolve throughout the series.

5 moments that defined Ash's growth as a Pokemon trainer

1) Ash leaving the Johto League

Brock, Ash, Pikachu, and Misty (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's friendship with Misty and Brock was one of the qualities that made fans so fond of him. For the longest time, it was hard to imagine that the series would end this trio's bond, but it does come around eventually.

Ash bidding goodbye to his friends Brock and Misty and his rival Gary has been one of the most defining moments of his character and the series.

Departing from Brock and Misty's companionship was one of the saddest moments for Ash, but it made him stronger. This episode also showed that no matter how far he is from them, they will always be there for each other.

2) Saving the Sea Temple

Ash, holding the final crown piece (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Throughout the anime, we have witnessed Ash Ketchum put his life on the line for his friends and Pokemon. One of the best examples of this trait can be seen in the movie Pokemon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea, released in 2006.

The movie has a scene wherein we find Ash and May attempting to find the final piece to complete the Sea Crown, which would keep the Sea Temple safe underwater.

Ash locked May and Pikachu in a capsule as soon as he spotted the piece in a fountain. He knew it was crucial to keep them safe as the Sea Temple was flooding and about to crumble.

Ash then swam to the center of the temple to restore the crown, almost drowning in the process. However, with Manaphy's help, he added the final piece to the crown and saved the Sea Temple from destruction.

This scene depicts Ash’s humanity and immense bravery. Despite knowing he was close to dying, he kept going back. Such perseverance saved the ancient temple and his friends.

3) Ash’s journey in the Sinnoh League

Paul and Ash (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of Ash Ketchum's greatest moments has to be the intense showdown with Paul at the Sinnoh League. This battle signifies his growth as a trainer as well as a person. The duel is jam-packed with action and has been a fan favorite, highlighting his beliefs and maturity.

In Ash's journey through the Sinnoh League, he learned to prioritize the bonds of friendship over power, contrasting with Paul’s belief in sheer strength and power.

Ash also learned to set his priorities straight. Knowing what’s best for you is one of the most priceless values to instill.

4) Ash’s growth in Pokemon Black and White

Ash and Pikachu in Black and White (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most underrated scenes can be seen toward the end of Pokemon Black and White. Here, we see Ash lying in bed with Pikachu, contemplating his dream of becoming a Pokemon master.

This scene brings to light a doubt in Ash’s mind after his failure in the Unova League. It was obvious from the scene that Ash knew he was capable of doing better and resolved to become stronger for the upcoming Kalos League.

This moment of self-reflection greatly impacted his character development in the X and Y anime. He trained more seriously to become stronger and more mature.

5) Ash’s journey in Kalos

Clement, Ash, and May in X and Y (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The X and Y anime premiered in 2013, and after a brilliant end to Black and White, fans were excited for this new journey.

Ash’s arrival in the Kalos region marked the beginning of an epic journey that aided his character development more than he could imagine. He was portrayed as a confident and exuberant trainer, emphasized in his early battle against Clement. Here, we see Ash’s training prowess with how well he overwhelmed Clement in every round.

Ash’s sheer perseverance is depicted when he chases Garchomp through Lumiose City. He even climbed the Prism Tower to calm this beast. His selfless love for and friendship with his monsters can be seen in this scene.

These were some of the most iconic scenes with Ash Ketchum's growth as a trainer that resonated with us.