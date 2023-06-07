Best team compositions for Pokemon Black and White 2

Pokemon Black and White 2 was a soft reboot of the series, taking the franchise back to its origins with a brand new setting, disconnected from whatever the world had received from the series before this release. Like any other in the series, this game might make you wonder what the best team is for facing the countless challenges that await you in your journey.

There are loads of beasts in Pokemon Black and White 2 that you can pick for your roster, but which ones would actually be good for you?

Flygon and Arcanine lead Pokemon Black and White 2's best roster, along with Magnezone and others

Samurott

Samurott works best as your starter beast in your Pokemon Black and White 2 journey. A base attack statistic of 100 and an even higher special attack statistic of 108 make Samurott a strong force in this game. Although the rest of the stats look a tad bit shabby, this creature will not let you down in combat.

In Pokemon Black and White 2, Samurott can learn the following moves:

Surf

Waterfall

Blizzard

Megahorn

Surf & Waterfall: You will require Heart Machines (HM) to teach Surf and Waterfall to Samurott. These allow Samurott to perform strong and effective stab moves on its enemies. You can acquire Surf on Route 6 from Charon and Waterfall from N outside of Victory Road.

Blizzard : You will require a Technical Machine (TM) to teach this move to Samurott. Even though it is a hefty price to pay, it is worth the investment.

Megahorn : This move must be taught to Samurott at the Pokemon World Tournament. For this, you will need a Heart Scale that you can get on Routes 6, 14, 18, 20, and 23 at Castelia City, Desert Resort, Relic Castle, and various other locations throughout the map.

Once your starter beast learns these moves, you will be able to perform well in combat against:

Burgh's Dwebble (Rock/Bug-type) at Castelia Gym

Clay's entire team, comprising Krokorok (Ground/Dark-type), Sandslash (Ground-type), and Excadrill (Ground/Steel-type) at Driftveil Gym

Drayden's entire team, comprising Druddigon (Dragon-type), Flygon (Ground/Dragon-type), and Haxorus (Dragon-type) at Opelucid Gym

Colress' Beheeyem (Psychic-type) at Plasma Frigate

Ghetsis' Hydreigon (Dark/Dragon-type) at Giant Chasm

Hugh's entire team of Unfezant (Normal/Flying-type), Simisear (Fire-type), and Serperior (Grass-type) at Victory Road. You cannot do good against his Bouffalant (Normal-type) with Samurott.

Shauntal's Golurk (Ground/Ghost-type) and Chandelure (Ghost/Fire-type) in Pokemon League

Grimsley's Krookodile (Ground/Dark-type) and Liepard (Dark-type) in Pokemon League

Caitlin's entire team of Musharna (Psychic-type), Sigilyph (Psychic/Flying-type), Reuniclus (Psychic-type), and Gothitelle (Psychic-type) in Pokemon League

Iris' entire team of Hydreigon, Druddigon, Archeops (Rock/Flying-type), Aggron (Steel/Rock-type), Lapras (Water/Ice-type), and Haxorus in Pokemon League.

Magnezone

This creature brings nice typing coverage for the team in Pokemon Black and White 2. You can get a Magnemite in the Virbank Complex and evolve it into a Magnezone in the nearby Charged Stone cave once you reach level 30.

It has a fantastic special attack statistic of 130 and a strong defense statistic of 115, making it a great asset to your team. In Pokemon Black and White 2, Magnezone can learn the following moves:

Thunderbolt

Volt Switch

Flash Cannon

Tri Attack

Thunderbolt : You must wait until you encounter Hugh at Victory Road and beat him to get your hands on this move for your Magnezone.

Volt Switch : You will get this move as a reward for beating Elesa, the leader of Nimbasa City's gym. It has a power statistic of 70 and deals a lot of damage to enemies, securing its place on this list.

Flash Cannon : Magnezone can learn this move once it reaches level 39, and with a power statistic of 80, it packs a serious punch.

Tri Attack : This move is learned by Magneton, which is the stage 1 evolution of Magnemite. Before evolving, you will need a Heart Scale to teach this move to your Magneton.

In Pokemon Black and White 2, these moves will make Magnezone effective against:

Skyla's entire team, comprising Swoobat (Psychic/Flying-type), Skarmory (Steel/Flying-type), and Swanna (Water/Flying-type) at Mistralton Gym

Marlon's entire team, comprising Carracosta (Water/Rock-type), Wailord (Water-type), and Jellicent (Water/Ghost-type) at Humilau Gym

Hugh's Unfezant at Victory Road

Shauntal's Drifblim (Ghost/Flying-type) in Pokemon League

Caitlin's Sigilyph (Psychic/Flying-type) in Pokemon League

Iris' Archeops and Lapras in Pokemon League

Arcanine

This beast is a powerful ally and will reward your faith with fruitful results. The Virbank Complex in Pokemon Black and White 2 has a wide range of Pokemon you can choose from, and just like Magnemite, you can get yourself a Growlithe from here as well. You will need a Fire Stone to evolve your Growlithe into an Arcanine.

Once you have an Arcanine in your arsenal, you will have a solid beast to use in combat. It has a base special attack statistic of 100, a base attack statistic of 110, and a decent base speed statistic of 95, which make it a valuable asset on the battlefield. In Pokemon Black and White 2, Arcanine can learn the following moves:

Flamethrower

Dragon Pulse

Bulldoze

Thunder Fang

Flamethrower : At level 39, your Growlithe will learn this move. So, consider waiting a bit and evolving it into an Arcanine.

Dragon Pulse : You can get this move from Lentimas Town in exchange for ten blue shards. You will find blue shards on Routes 13 and 17 at Desert Resort, Relic Village, and a few other locations on the map.

Bulldoze : You will be awarded this TM for defeating Clay at Driftveil City's gym. This move will be useful against Rock-type beasts in this region.

Thunder Fang : You will need to use a Heart Scale to teach this move to Arcanine, and it will be significantly effective against Water-type creatures.

With this moveset in Pokemon Black and White 2, Arcanine can perform well against:

Roxie's Whirlipede (Bug/Poison-type) at Virbank Gym

Burgh's entire team, comprising Swadloon (Bug/Grass-type) and Leavanny (Bug/Grass-type). You won't do well against Dwebble with Arcanine.

Clay's Excadrill at Driftveil Gym

Skyla's entire team at Mistralton Gym

Drayden's entire team at Opelucid Gym

Marlon's entire team at Humilau Gym

Colress' entire team, comprising Magneton (Electric/Steel-type), Metang (Steel/Psychic-type), Magnezone (Electric/Steel-type), and Klinklang (Steel-type) at Plasma Frigate. You won't have much success against his Beheeyem with your Arcanine.

Ghetsis’ Drapion (Poison/Dark-type), Toxicroak (Poison/Fighting-type), and Hydreigon at Giant Chasm

Hugh's entire team at Victory Road

Shauntal's Drifblim and Chandelure in Pokemon League

Grimsley's Bisharp (Dark/Steel-type) in Pokemon League

Caitlin's Sigilyph in Pokemon League

Iris' entire team in Pokemon League

Sigilyph

In Pokemon Black and White 2, you can get your hands on this queer totem/bird-like beast at the Desert Resort. With its handy Flying and Psychic typing combination, Sigilyph will give you wide typing coverage in combat. This creature has a base special attack statistic of 103 and a base speed statistic of 97, giving it agility and tremendous power on the battlefield.

In Pokemon Black and White 2, Sigilyph can learn the following moves:

Fly

Air Slash

Psychic

Shadow Ball

Fly : You can get the HM for this move on Route 5, next to Driftveil City.

Air Slash : Sigilyph can learn this move at level 41. You can use Air Cutter as a substitute while you grind at lower levels.

Psychic : Sigilyph can learn Psychic at level 44. You can use Psybeam as a substitute at lower levels.

Shadow Ball : This move gives a little extra typing coverage. You can find the TM for this one outside a strange house near Reversal Mountain.

With this moveset in Pokemon Black and White 2, Sigilyph will be effective against:

Colress’ Beheeyem at Plasma Frigate

Ghetsis' Cofagrigus (Ghost-type) and Toxicroak at Giant Chasm

Hugh's Serperior at Victory Road

Shauntal's entire team in Pokemon League

Marshal's entire team in Pokemon League

Caitlin's entire team in Pokemon League

Scrafty

In Pokemon Black and White 2, you can get yourself a Scraggy at the Desert Resort. Scraggy evolves into Scrafty at level 39, giving you a decent Dark/Fighting-type beast to play around with. With a base defense statistic of 115, Scrafty is a nice defensive Pokemon, allowing it to take hits from enemies decently well.

In Pokemon Black and White 2, Scrafty will be able to learn the following moves:

Brick Break

Crunch

Rock Slide

Zen Headbutt

Brick Break : You can teach this move to Scrafty at level 20. This gives you a very effective Fighting-type move at the early stage of the game.

Crunch : This move is learned at level 38. This is great against the Ghost and Psychic-type beasts of the region.

Rock Slide : You can find the TM for this move in a Mistralton cave in the guidance chamber that used to be Cobalion's dugout.

Zen Headbutt : You will need eight blue shards to teach this move to Scrafty, and these can be found in the locations mentioned prior.

With this moveset in Pokemon Black and White 2, Scrafty can do well against:

Clay's Krokorok and Excadrill

Skyla's entire team, except for Skarmory

Colress' entire team, except for Metang

Ghetsis' Cofagrigus, Toxicroak, and Hydreigon

Hugh's entire team, except for Serperior

Shauntal's entire team

Marshal's entire team

Grimsley's entire team

Caitlin's entire team

Iris’ Hydreigon, Lapras, Aggron, and Archeops

Scrafty has the potential to take out every Pokemon in the Elite Four challenge except for 2 of Iris' dragons. This, by itself, justifies Scrafty's viability on this roster in Pokemon Black and White 2.

Flygon

Known as the Mystic Pokemon, Flygon is the stage 2 evolution of Trapinch that you can get at the Desert Resort in Pokemon Black and White 2. Flygon has a base statistic of 100 for its attack and speed, giving it tremendous mobility while being a formidable force in combat.

In Pokemon Black and White 2, Flygon can learn the following moves:

Earth Power

Dragon Claw

Rock Slide

Giga Drain

Earth Power : Flygon learns this move at level 39. There are not a lot of good substitutes for lower levels, but it will be worth the wait.

Dragon Claw : This move is learned by Flygon at level 55. You can put this on Flygon as you inch closer to the Elite Four challenge. You can use Dragon Breath or Dragon Tail as a substitute for this move at lower levels.

Rock Slide : You can find the TM for this move in a Mistralton cave in the guidance chamber that used to be Cobalion's dugout.

Giga Drain : You will need ten yellow shards to teach this move to Flygon. You can collect these shards on Routes 4, 12, and 23 at Desert Resort, Relic Passage, and other locations on the map. This particular move is really going to be worth the struggle required to get these shards.

With these in its move pool in Pokemon Black and White 2, Flygon will be effective against:

Elesa's entire team, comprising Emolga (Electric/Flying-type), Flaaffy (Electric-type), and Zebstrika (Electric-type) at Nimbasa Gym

Clay's Excadrill

Skyla's entire team, except for Skarmory

Drayden's entire team

Marlon's entire team

Colress' entire team, except for Beheeyem

Ghetsis' Drapion, Toxicroak, Hydreigon, and Seismitoad

Hugh's Simisear and Unfezant

Shauntal's Golurk and Chandelure

Grimsley's Krookodile and Bisharp

Caitlin's Sigilyph

Iris' entire team

