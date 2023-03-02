New Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet are revealed ahead of upcoming expansion - Magnezone ex, Annihilape, Gardevoir ex, and more

Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet will arrive later in March 2023, and will undoubtedly introduce a host of new, powerful cards. A few of these were recently revealed on the Pokemon website, including powerful Paldean forms of cards like Annihilape. Naturally, some of these cards feel far more powerful than others.

Five of these Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet cards were unveiled, ahead of the official launch of the set. While some fans may have already seen these cards, as they were launched in Japan earlier, the official translations are now available, so here’s what these cards can do.

Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet has some incredible cards coming

March 31, 2023 will herald the first major expansion in the West for Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet. The Paldea region is going to hit the card game hard, and some of these cards could potentially be devastating on their own. Furthermore, there are some amazing illustrations on these upcoming cards as well.

Pokémon TCG @PokemonTCG



Get a closer look at new strategies, featured artwork, and more: Sneak a peek at some of the powerful and dazzling cards in the upcoming #PokemonTCG : Scarlet & Violet expansion.Get a closer look at new strategies, featured artwork, and more: pkmn.news/3ZA5805 Sneak a peek at some of the powerful and dazzling cards in the upcoming #PokemonTCG: Scarlet & Violet expansion. ❤️ 💜 Get a closer look at new strategies, featured artwork, and more: pkmn.news/3ZA5805 https://t.co/1B44LEcV5V

While each of these Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet cards has a place in someone’s deck or strategy, they vary wildly in power. A few of them even feature self-damage abilities, so players will have to use them carefully.

For instance, Gardevoir ex can deal a significant amount of damage, and its ability lets you put Energy in place on your Psychic Pokemon in Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet, but it comes at a substantial cost. You have to determine what’s worth it and what isn’t.

Gardevoir ex, Annihilape, Dolliv, Klefki, and Magnezone ex in Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gardevoir ex

Type: Stage 2 Psychic (Evolves from Kirlia)

Stage 2 Psychic (Evolves from Kirlia) HP: 310

310 Passive Ability: Psychic Embrace: As often as you like during your turn, you may attach a basic Psychic Energy card from your discard pile to one of your Psychic Pokemon. If you attached Energy to a Pokemon in this way, put two damage counters on that Pokemon. You can’t use this Ability on a Pokemon that would be Knocked Out.

Psychic Embrace: As often as you like during your turn, you may attach a basic Psychic Energy card from your discard pile to one of your Psychic Pokemon. If you attached Energy to a Pokemon in this way, put two damage counters on that Pokemon. You can’t use this Ability on a Pokemon that would be Knocked Out. Miracle Force: [P][P][B]: This Pokemon recovers from all Special Conditions - 190 damage

[P][P][B]: This Pokemon recovers from all Special Conditions - 190 damage Weakness: Dark (x2)

Dark (x2) Resistance: Fighting (-30)

Fighting (-30) Retreat: 2

Annihilape is a brand new evolutionary form of Primeape and can only be found in Paldea, as of right now. This new card for Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet boasts solid damage, but is somewhat of a glass cannon, unfortunately. It will be interesting to see if it’s a card that's used in any deck’s strategies. Nevertheless, it's an amazing card to make a comeback with, thanks to Rage Fist.

Annihilape

Type: Stage 2 Fighting (Evolves from Primeape)

Stage 2 Fighting (Evolves from Primeape) HP: 140

140 Rage Fist: [F] This attack does 70 damage for each Prize card your opponent has taken. 70x

[F] This attack does 70 damage for each Prize card your opponent has taken. 70x Dynamite Punch: [F][F] This Pokemon also does 50 damage to itself. 170

[F][F] This Pokemon also does 50 damage to itself. 170 Weakness: Psychic (x2)

Psychic (x2) Resistance: None

None Retreat: 2

Smoliv, the adorable Olive Pokemon, evolves into the equally cute Dolliv. This particular Grass-type has a chance to completely negate a Pokemon attack, depending on how a coin toss goes in Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet.

Dolliv

Type: Stage 1 Grass (Evolves from Smoliv)

Stage 1 Grass (Evolves from Smoliv) HP: 90

90 Slap: [N] 20 damage

[N] 20 damage Apply Oil: [G][N] During your opponent’s next turn, if the Defending Pokemon tries to attack, your opponent flips a coin. If tails, that attack doesn’t happen. 40

[G][N] During your opponent’s next turn, if the Defending Pokemon tries to attack, your opponent flips a coin. If tails, that attack doesn’t happen. 40 Weakness: Fire (x2)

Fire (x2) Resistance: None

None Retreat: 1

Klefki is a low-HP basic Pokemon, but what it can do against other basic Pokemon is not to be underestimated. Klefki is quite a mischievous Pokemon, and that certainly shows in both its Ability and main attack.

Klefki

Type: Basic Psychic

Basic Psychic HP: 70

70 Ability: Mischievous Look: As long as this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, Basic Pokemon in play (both yours and your opponent’s) have no Abilities, except for Mischievous Look.

Mischievous Look: As long as this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, Basic Pokemon in play (both yours and your opponent’s) have no Abilities, except for Mischievous Look. Joust: [N] Before doing damage, discard all Pokemon Tools from your opponent’s Active Pokemon. 10

[N] Before doing damage, discard all Pokemon Tools from your opponent’s Active Pokemon. 10 Weakness: Steel (x2)

Steel (x2) Resistance: None

None Retreat: 1

The real star of this recent reveal has to be Magnezone ex. Depending on the state of the board, Magnezone ex in Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet can completely decimate whatever your opponent has in play.

TandemTCG @Tandem_TCG Magnezone ex is a 330 HP monster. With Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR and Lugia VSTAR running rampant in the format, it can dish out massive damage for a single energy, and heal itself completely with Cheryl. Magnezone ex is a 330 HP monster. With Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR and Lugia VSTAR running rampant in the format, it can dish out massive damage for a single energy, and heal itself completely with Cheryl. https://t.co/dbjMIvXj1F

Magnezone ex

Type: Stage 2 (evolves from Magneton)

Stage 2 (evolves from Magneton) HP: 330

330 Energy Crush: [E] This attack does 50 damage for each Energy attached to all of your opponent’s Pokemon. 50x

[E] This attack does 50 damage for each Energy attached to all of your opponent’s Pokemon. 50x Pulse Launcher: [E][E] This Pokemon also does 30 damage to itself. 220

[E][E] This Pokemon also does 30 damage to itself. 220 Weakness: Fighting (x2)

Fighting (x2) Resistance: None

None Retreat: 3

The more Energy cards your opponents put into play in Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet, the stronger Magnezone ex gets. If they have too many Energy cards in play, you can completely shred any opponent card in a single devastating blast, even with resistances in play.

Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet launches on March 31, 2023 in the West, and is already available in Japan for players who prefer those cards, or wish to import them early.

