What is the best moveset for Gardevoir in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Gardevoir arrived in Pokemon GO in 2017 along with many of its Hoenn region counterparts and has remained popular in the mobile title ever since. It also received an upturn in battle capabilities thanks to the addition of its Mega Evolution form during this month's Valentine's Day event.

As a Fairy/Psychic-type Pokemon, Gardevoir has a solid elemental type combination in Pokemon GO. Furthermore, it has a pretty high maximum attack stat, making it a compelling pick, particularly in PvE environments like raids where it can utilize Mega Evolution.

However, Gardevoir also has applications in every level of PvP and shouldn't be discredited in those formats.

While having the Pocket Monster in battle is helpful, it's wise to also provide it with a great moveset to deal with its opponents quickly and effectively.

Top PvE and PvP movesets for Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

Depending on whether trainers intend to use Gardevoir in PvE or PvP combat, they may need an adjusted moveset accordingly. This is due to the differences they will find between the two combat types.

Gardevoir benefits more from a diversified moveset that can deal with opponents of different elemental types in Pokemon GO PvP.

PvE - Charm and Dazzling Gleam, or Confusion and Psychic

- Charm and Dazzling Gleam, or Confusion and Psychic PvP - Charm and Shadow Ball + Synchronoise

In typical Pokemon GO battles, it's wise to pick up a second Charged Move when entering PvP. Meanwhile, trainers should be able to handle PvE battles like raids effectively with one Fast Move and one Charged Move. Regardless, the movesets listed above should provide effective damage as well as type coverage to deal with certain opponents.

Charm, Dazzling Gleam, Confusion, Synchronoise, and Psychic also benefit from the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), which triggers when a Pokemon uses moves that match its own elemental types. This will boost their damage output, making Gardevoir an even greater attacker.

Shadow Ball doesn't receive this bonus since it's a Ghost-type move. However, it does deal super effective damage to Ghost and Psychic-type opponents, providing Gardevoir with protection from the Ghost-type attacks it is weak to.

Keep in mind that while these movesets should perform well for Gardevoir on offense, this Pokemon still doesn't have great durability.

Trainers will have to be smart and selective about when they deploy Gardevoir into a fight to avoid it sustaining too much damage. Furthermore, it's important in many formats to flank Gardevoir with teammate Pokemon that can cover for its shortcomings against Ghost, Poison, and Steel-type enemies.

Gardevoir can deal super effective damage to Ghost and Poison-types thanks to Shadow Ball and its many Psychic-type moves. However, this doesn't disqualify an opponent from dealing super effective damage as well.

If players are willing to add Pokemon types like Dark or Ground to their team lineup, for instance, they will be able to tag out Gardevoir and salvage the type matchup.

