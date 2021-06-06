Pokemon GO: What are Steel-types weak against?

In Pokemon GO, Steel-type Pokemon are known for their endurance, and some such as Metagross and Dialga are among the top offensive options as well.

It's because of this proficiency that many trainers want to key in on their weaknesses. Even without a second type, Steel-type Pokemon can be formidable in both raids and PvP trainer battles. Like all Pokemon types, they have their Achilles Heel coming in the form of Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks.

These three types can be devastating to a Steel-type Pokemon, even more so depending on their second type if applicable.

Pokemon GO: Great Pokemon and moves to counter Steel-types

With so many moves and Pokemon that have the ability to perform well against Steel-types, it can be tricky to find those that really shine in their role as a pure Steel counter. Pokemon GO players will have plenty of options at their disposal since Steel-types have a few type counters to work with.

Some of the hardest-hitting moves that will deal super effective damage include:

Fast Moves

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Fire Fang (Fire-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Mud Shot (Ground-type)

Incinerate (Fire-type)

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Charged Moves

Blast Burn (Fire-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Earth Power (Ground-type)

V-Create (Fire-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Fire Punch (Fire-type)

This list is not total or definitive, but these moves are some of the best when it comes to hammering away at Steel-types in Pokemon GO.

For Pokemon that are capable of taking advantage of these moves to fantastic effect against Steel-types, Pokemon GO trainers can try using:

Charizard (Either of its Mega Evolutions are even more helpful)

Reshiram

Chandelure

Houndoom (Mega Houndoom especially)

Moltres

Darmanitan

Entei

Lucario

Therian Landorus

Conkledurr

Heatran

Blaziken

Groudon

Incarnate Landorus

Garchomp

Flareon

Machamp

Ho-Oh

Mega Lopunny

Excadrill

Victini

Golurk

Rhyperior

Salamence

Typhlosion

Infernape

Heracross

Arcanine

Magmortar

Hariyama

Many of these Pokemon are listed in Pokemon GO metric analysis to have some of the highest winning percentages when battling Steel-type Pokemon at a similar CP range. With their impressive stats powering up their elemental attacks, they deal great super-effective damage to Steel-types and continue to perform well against Steel-types with a secondary elemental type in some situations.

Pokemon GO trainers can try these Pokemon and moves or many others of the same types in order to perfect their battle strategy against some of the game's tougher Steel-type opponents.

