3 best Fire-type Pokemon to use in Pokemon GO

The fight over the best Fire-type Pokemon has some very tight competition as a good handful of them are very powerful and really difficult to deal with.

Whether they are Shadow Pokemon (in particular Blaziken and Moltres), Mega Evolutions (Charizard, Houndoom, Charizard again), or regular Pokemon, Fire-types usually boast high Attack stats and are capable of inflicting colossal amounts of damage.

This makes deciding a top three quite difficult since 12 or 13 of these Pokemon could probably be highlighted as big threats in the game. These three, though, have a few advantages that separate them from the rest of the competition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which powerful Fire-type Pokemon outclass the rest?

#3 - Mega Charizard

Image via Game Freak

The Generation I Fire-type starter may be immensely popular, but its evolution are also quite strong. Mega Charizard is the lucky recipient of a 319 Attack stat, more than enough to break through many of the bulkier Pokemon in the game.

This could easily be a choice for number one on this list if not for its moveset. Other than Dragon Claw, Mega Charizard learns exclusively Fire-type charge moves. A lack of Flying-type charge move really hurts Mega Charizard, even if its only viable option is Fly.

#2 - Heatran

Image via Niantic

Offensively, Heatran doesn’t really stack up with its competition. Heatran still manages to outshine the other Fire-types, though, due to its bulk and magnificent typing. Fire and Steel are a great combination that has an impressive nine different resistances.

Heatran can completely wall out popular Fairy-types like Mega Altaria, Mega Gardevoir, and the recently released Xerneas. Both its Stamina and Defense are also above 200. This allows Heatran to stay healthy long enough to charge up powerful Flamethrowers and Stone Edges.

#1 - Shadow Moltres

When the Legendary Bird trio became Team GO Rocket Pokemon, players caught on very quickly that this was the best of the three (although Shadow Zapdos is quite potent in its own right).

Shadow Moltres’ placement here is mostly due to the fact that it is a better Mega Charizard. Its Attack stat is 251 normally, but with the Shadow Pokemon stat boost, it becomes around 300. Shadow Moltres also learns Sky Attack, the Flying-type charge move that Mega Charizard so desperately needs.

Purified Moltres has decent defensive capabilities, but has nowhere near the damage output its Shadow variation has.