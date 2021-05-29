Pokemon GO: Mega Lopunny raid counters for June 2021

Pokemon GO has revealed that Mega Lopunny will be a raid boss in the mobile game from June 1st to 8th. Now, players want to know the Pokemon's weaknesses and best counters against it.

Mega evolved Pocket Monsters are often a challenge for trainers to defeat in raid battles.

This article will guide Pokemon GO players on how to exploit Mega Lopunny's weaknesses and list the best Pokemon to use when countering the raid boss.

Have you claimed this week’s free one-time bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and more? Here’s your reminder to do so! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 26, 2021

The best Pokemon that take advantage of Mega Lopunny's weaknesses

Regardless, when playing a core series Pokemon game, spin-off, or POGO, it is necessary to learn a foe's weaknesses prior to battle.

Mega Lopunny is both a Normal and Fighting-type Pokemon, which makes it particularly vulnerable to Fairy, Flying, Psychic, and Fighting-type moves used against it in the mobile game. However, this raid boss is resistant to Ghost, Bug, Dark, and Rock-type moves used on it in battle.

Being a dual Fighting/Normal-type with an above-average Attack stat, there are only a few Pokemon that will be able to effectively counter the raid boss.

Trainers should use the following Pocket Monsters when battling Mega Lopunny in Pokemon GO:

Mewtwo: It should come as no surprise that this Legendary Psychic-type is the best Pokemon to counter Mega Lopunny in raids. With the moves Psycho Cut and Psystrike in its arsenal, Mewtwo will benefit greatly from STAB (Same-Type Attack Bonus) in this battle.

Moltres: Another Legendary Pokemon that will inflict massive damage on Mega Lopunny is the Fire/Flying-type, Moltres. The creature should know the fast move Wing Attack and the charged move Sky Attack to make the most of its type advantage against the raid boss.

Metagross: As a dual Steel/Psychic-type, Metagross is not affected by any of the raid boss' resistances and can also capitalize offensively with its Psychic attacks. The best moveset for Metagross to know in this scenario is Zen Headbutt paired with Psychic.

Mega Pidgeot: There's nothing quite like two Mega evolved Pokemon heading into battle against one another. In this case, Mega Pidgeot is a perfect counter to use when facing Mega Lopunny. Players will want to be sure their Mega Pidgeot is equipped with the Flying-type moves, Gust and Brave Bird, to maximize its effectiveness in the raid.

Espeon: This evolution of Eevee makes for an excellent selection to use against Mega Lopunny because it is more common than some of the others on this list, and it can still deal solid damage. If Espeon knows the move combination of Confusion paired with Psychic, the Pokemon will make an excellent counter in the raid.

Bringing in more than one of these Pocket Monsters is essential for a trainer to secure victory. Moreover, the battle has a better chance of ending in a player's favor if they challenge Mega Lopunny alongside a few of their friends.

It’s that time again, Trainers! ⏰



Here’s the info on all the new Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, Mega Raids, and events coming your way in June! https://t.co/jlKzox53gy pic.twitter.com/kCkKinGsSy — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 28, 2021

