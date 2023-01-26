Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to counter Annihilape in PvP?

Annihilape is a new Pokemon evolution released in Scarlet and Violet. It is a Ghost/Fighting-type species that evolves from Primeape.

Due to a high physical attack stat, this creature has become quite popular in the PvP meta. A unique type combination and high damage output make it a feared opponent in battle. However, like any Pocket Monster, this one has weaknesses that can be taken advantage of and defeated.

Granted, simply having a type advantage won't always be a guaranteed win, but it's an excellent starting point in a competitive PvP fight. If Pokemon trainers see their fair share of Annihilape on the VGC, there are plenty of counters to help take it down.

Counters to Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dragonite is very well-equipped to go toe-to-toe with Annihilape in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet (Image via Game Freak)

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Annihilape is susceptible to Flying, Psychic, Fairy, and Ghost-type moves. If these are wielded by creatures that match their types, the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) triggers and magnifies the damage dealt by the moves even further. While many species of the listed types exist, some perform better in competitive PvP than others, particularly if the opposing trainer runs a conventional meta build.

Pokemon that can effectively counter Annihilape

Dragonite

Dragapult

Salamence

Gholdengo

Skeledirge

Grimmsnarl

Corviknight

Azumarill

Espeon

Gyarados

Pelipper

Although many of the Pokemon listed above work well to counter Annihilape, trainers must use caution when utilizing options like Dragapult and Gholdengo. While they can employ powerful Ghost-type moves to deal heavy damage to the monster, they also take super effective damage from these attacks. This drawback makes them incredibly vulnerable to Annihilape's Rage Fist move, which grows in power each time it is hit.

However, when using other options like Corviknight or Dragonite, no Ghost-type vulnerability exists exploit, and the same goes for Fighting-type attacks. Ideally, trainers will want to use as strong of a Pocket Monster as possible that counters Annihilape's typing, as leaving this Ghost/Fighting-type to take damage over multiple rounds will empower its Rage Fist.

As far as move selection is concerned, trainers will want to use the highest damage options available that also exploit Annihilape's weaknesses. For example, nuke moves provide debuffs to the user, as the priority is dropping the monster before it can strengthen its Rage Fist attack.

Trainers will often set up Rage Fist by employing the move Bulk Up first, which can allow taking it down before Annihilape can strengthen its attack stats and damage output. Moves like Hurricane, Brave Bird, Dragon Darts, Shadow Ball, Play Rough, Moonblast, and Air Slash can perform well in this regard.

One-Hit KO moves also shouldn't be off the table in battles with Annihilape. Trainers who use the Fighting/Ghost-type tend to give it Sitrus Berries or similar-held items to restore health and take more hits. The bottom line is to defeat the Pocket Monster by whatever means necessary before its Rage Fist gains the ability to sweep an unprepared team.

