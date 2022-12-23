Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Glimmora PvP build

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Glimmora is the single and final evolution of Glimmet. Sporting a high base special attack stat, the Pocket Monster can be a powerful asset in PvP if it fits a specific role.

When it comes to PvP in Scarlet and Violet, Glimmora can perform well as both an offensive battler using special attacks and as a setter. This is because it can place various hazards on the battlefield and cause headaches for the opposition.

Both builds are fairly viable in the current PvP meta. However, many trainers opt for the hazard-setting build for Glimmora since other Pokemon can fill the role on offense to a higher degree.

There are a few things to keep in mind if trainers want to build Glimmora as a hazard setter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Trainers should prioritize raising Glimmora's defenses when building it for trapping in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP

Glimmora as it appears in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet's Pokedex (Image via Game Freak)

When building Glimmora as a trap-setter, trainers will want to prioritize raising its defenses.

Fortunately, thanks to Glimmora's naturally high special attack, it can still do solid damage without its trainer needing to spend any EV points into the stat. However, there are also other factors to take into account, including Glimmora's nature, ability, and moveset, in order to maximize its PvP potential.

Glimmora's trap build in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet

Nature - Bold

- Bold EV Point Spread - 252 HP, 252 Defense, 6 Special Defense

- 252 HP, 252 Defense, 6 Special Defense Ability - Toxic Debris

- Toxic Debris Held Item - Rocky Helmet

- Rocky Helmet Tera Type - Flying

- Flying Moveset - Spiky Shield, Earth Power, Stealth Rock, Mortal Spin

With this build, Glimmora should be a nuisance to any opponents it faces in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP.

The EV training dedicated to its health, defense, and special defense will augment its equally-high special attack stat, giving it good damage and increased durability. This is further enhanced by the Bold nature, which increases its defense by 10%.

With a Flying Tera Type, Glimmora can protect itself from Ground-type opponents, which are the most dangerous counters to it (since Glimmora is a Rock/Poison-type creature by default). When Terastallized into Flying, Glimmora's greatest weakness is nullified while it continues to lay traps and deal damage.

Glimmora's moveset works effectively with its Toxic Debris ability, which deploys poisonous spikes when the creature is struck by an attack that makes physical contact.

Spiky Shield augments Toxic Debris by protecting Glimmora and doing 12% damage (relative to Glimmora's HP total) to an opponent that hits it with a physical attack. It provides both damage and the poison status effect.

If an opposing trainer removes the poison status from their Pokemon, Glimmora can re-apply the status effect by using Mortal Spin. Once the two uses of Toxic Debris have been used up, Glimmora can utilize Stealth Rock to continue damaging opponents that switch into battle.

Earth Power is Glimmora's damage-dealing move once all its traps have been applied. It has a small percentage chance of reducing an opponent's special defense by one stage.

Rocky Helmet is a held item that rounds out Glimmora's build as a trap setter. Enemies who strike Glimmora physically will already be punished for it, and Rocky Helmet adds insult to injury by damaging physical attackers with recoil.

This essentially forces physical attack-centric Pocket Monsters to second-guess attacking Glimmora or force the enemy trainer to switch to another Pokemon. This creature will then be hurt by the traps set on the field.

Poll : 0 votes