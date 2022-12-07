5 strongest Poison-types and their best moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While embarking on their journey through the region of Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players get to catch and train several old and new-generation monsters. This is the general premise of the games, but there is a lot more going in their meta.

Pokemon are divided into types that contradict each other in battles. Typing and attributes are not new to RPGs, but very few contribute to the combat aspect as much as the system does in the Pokemon titles.

Poison-types are easily one of the most powerful and widely known category of Pocket Monsters present throughout the franchise. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a wide variety from the class for trainers to choose from, and below are some of the best ones to play with.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The Pokemon are listed in no particular order.

Revavroom, Gengar, and 3 other great Poison-types in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Revavroom

Known for its contribution to Paldea's Team Star story, Revavroom is a new Generation 9 monster that debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The dual Steel and Poison-type Pokemon has great speed and physical stats with a long list of resistances, along with boosted immunity to opponents' Poison-type moves.

Despite its late evolution at level 40, this fighter has an impressive moveset to offer to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players. Moves like Gunk Shot, Poison Jab, and Iron Head make it a decent choice for Poison-type trainers.

The creature gets access to Shift Gear as its first evolutionary move. This can boost both its attack and speed, which together amplify its physical attack capabilities even further.

2) Gengar

Although the dual Ghost and Poison-type Gengar has long lost its glorious time in the franchise, it is still a fairly good contender despite having been nerfed over the years.

The Pokemon can easily skim through enemy tanks with its immense speed and special attack. Gengar can also disable moves its opponent uses on with the ability of the Cursed Body.

The critter shows its true potential only at levels of 40s and 50s, which is when its strongest move pool is seen. You can also use invest in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet TMs to help your Gengar learn strong moves like Shadow Claw.

3) Toxtricity

With an incredible dual typing of Electric and Poison, Toxtricity is an attacker that boosts mixed capabilities. Only weak to Psychic and Ground-types, it possesses a unique and powerful moveset to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Toxtricity has sound attacks like Boomburst and Belch, which get even more enhanced by its ability called Punk Rock. The Pokemon also has a hidden ability named Technician that can amplify the capability of attacks that are below 60 power level.

This hidden ability can be used for moves like Acid Spray and Thundershock that can be used in the early gameplay of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

4) Glimmora

The dual Poison and Rock-type Pokemon Glimmora is known for its excellent speed and special attack in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pocket Monster has access to extremely powerful moves even before level 50. They consist of Poison Spikes, Ancient Power, Stealth Rock, Venoshock, Power Gem, and Sludge Wave, which are native to its evolutionary line.

Glimmora also has two extremely potent abilities, Toxic Debris and Toxic Spikes. The first is a newly added ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and can prevent Glimmora from being one-shotted by using Poison Spikes when being attacked. Out of the two aforementioned abilities, Toxic Debris shows more potential and you can also use the move Sturdy as a protective layer.

5) Iron Moth Volcarona

Iron Moth Volcarona is a critter that is exclusive to Pokemon Violet. The Volcarona variant switches its Bug subtype to a Poison typing and becomes a dual Fire and Poison-type in the game. This variant boasts enhanced Speed, Attack, Special Attack, and Special Defense, with just a slight nerf in its Defense and HP.

With access to moves like Sludge Wave and Fiery Dance, it flaunts its dual typing pretty well. At level 91, Iron Moth Volcarona also gets access to the powerful move, Overheat. Compared to the original Bug-type, this variant of the Poison subtype shows potential for better and more focused gameplay.

