The best team compositions for Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has been released for quite some time, but that doesn't mean the fanbase has forgotten it. Quite the contrary, many players continue to enjoy the unique spin on the decades-old franchise formula, and some newcomers may use this game to take their first steps in the series.

Compared to other entries in the Pokemon franchise, Legends: Arceus doesn't have the largest pool of Pocket Monsters to work with. Be that as it may, the right combination of creatures can ensure a player's success no matter their point in the game's story.

If Pokemon trainers adventuring through ancient Hisui need advice on team compositions to progress through the game, many options are available to meet a player's needs.

Recommended Teams in Pokemon Legends: Arceus for Each Stage of the Game

Early Game (Starter, Starly, Shinx, Buizel, Teddiursa, Chimchar)

At the outset of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, trainers are given the starter choice of either Rowlet, Oshawott, or Cyndaquil. However, these Pocket Monsters have different evolutions in Hisui than their original counterparts. Regardless, players won't need to sweat team compositions all that much early on.

As long as players level up their available Pokemon, most wild creatures shouldn't give them too much trouble. The same can be said for the few trainers that are encountered. Still, it's a good idea to have a balanced team composition regardless to set the foundation for progressing into the mid- and late-game.

Along with their starter Pokemon, trainers can assemble a balanced team of Starly, Shinx, Teddiursa, Chimchar, and Buizel. This party encompasses a wide range of different elemental type matchups, and Teddiursa also offers a neutral option as a Normal-type species.

This team won't be overwhelming immediately, but it will grow very well in its multi-role capability as its members evolve. Staraptor, Luxray, Ursaluna, Infernape, and Floatzel should be incredibly capable and diverse complements regardless of which starter Pokemon a trainer selects at the story's outset.

Mid-Game (Starter, Togekiss, Garchomp, Infernape, Hisuian Zoroark, Hisuian Goodra)

Although the early-game team can carry players a long distance in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, trainers should be open to improving their prospects as they push through the game's story. Specifically, it's wise to snag some Pocket Monsters with improved base stats and movesets to compete with more vigorous opposition.

For example, look no further at this team than the presence of Garchomp and Togekiss, who have stats and moves that place them in pseudo-legendary status. They may not be able to compete one-on-one with endgame legendaries, but they can take on nearly anything that comes their way, type matchups permitting.

To round out this team, Pokemon trainers can lean on their starter, and they'll hopefully have Chimchar fully evolved to Infernape to take full advantage of its Fire/Fighting typing and excellent stats. Hisuian Goodra is well-known for its tankiness and intriguing Steel/Dragon type combination, and Hisuian Zoroark also features an immensely unique Normal/Ghost typing.

Endgame, Pre-Arceus (Starter, Garchomp, Hisuian Zoroark, Cresselia, Hisuian Goodra, Origin Palkia)

To obtain Arceus in Pokemon Legends, trainers must complete the story's main missions and catch every Pocket Monster available in the Hisui, essentially completing the Pokedex. This is an uphill task, and players will want a team that can carry them through the job no matter what they encounter.

Fortunately, by this point in the story, trainers should have their pick of the litter from the game's legendary/mythical species, so it's a good idea to slot some of them into the lineup. A player's starter remains alongside Garchomp, Hisuian Zoroark, and Goodra in this particular party.

To amp up the battle capabilities of this team in Legends: Arceus, bringing in Origin Form Palkia and Cresselia vastly improves the type coverage and brings in two Pocket Monsters with some of the highest stat totals in the game. With these new and powerful additions, trainers should be able to handle any obstacle.

Endgame Post-Arceus Capture (Arceus, Garchomp, Cresselia, Origin Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina)

Once trainers have captured Arceus, it's time to load up the party with the hardest-hitting and highest-stat creatures that can be found. That includes Arceus itself, thanks to its ability to change types based on the plates it holds and the Origin Forms of the Creation Trio in Palkia, Dialga, and Giratina.

Garchomp and Cresselia remain in the lineup, as Garchomp may not be a Legendary Mon, but its Dragon/Ground typing is simply too good to ignore, and it still has excellent stats and moves. Meanwhile, Cresselia's magnificent defensive stats should allow it to tank out any battle necessary.

At this point in the game, there shouldn't be any significant hurdle that should give trainers trouble with the outlined team above. The Pokemon, move collections, and type coverage is too overwhelming for almost any situation imaginable. This team should be perfect for completionists who want to complete their final missions or maximize their research levels for their Pokedexes.

