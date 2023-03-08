How to get Shiny Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Shiny Hisuian Zoroark can be obtained in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, acquiring one can be a bit tricky for some trainers.

Most players know that they can get this Normal/Ghost-type creature after purchasing the upcoming DLC.

There are two ways to get more copies of this Pocket Monster in both games:

Trading Breeding while the parent holds an Everstone

Trainers are unlikely to get a shiny version of Hisuian Zoroark via trading. This means that the more realistic option is to obtain one via breeding. There are several factors worth considering if one wishes to opt for this route.

All you need to know about obtaining a Shiny Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Typically, the odds of getting a Shiny Hisuian Zorua via breeding would be 1/4096. Using the Masuda Method would bring it down to 1/682.6̅6̅. Sparking Power doesn't affect eggs, so it won't help trainers in this instance.

Here is what Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players first need to do:

Get a Hisuian Zoroark or Zorua to hold an Everstone.

Have a Ditto be in the party. Ideally, it would be traded to you from a different region for the Masuda Method to work.

Set up a picnic.

Wait for some eggs to form in the basket.

Eating a sandwich that boosts Egg Power is recommended to speed up the process of obtaining eggs. A Great Peanut Butter Sandwich is super simple to make and only requires the following ingredients:

Banana

Peanut Butter

Butter

This will give you Lv. 2 Egg Power.

Masuda Method explained

An example of a Shiny Hisuian Zoroark in the game (Image via Game Freak)

Masuda Method is a fanmade phrase that involves players breeding two Pocket Monsters that were caught from a game with different languages. For example, a player with an English Hisuian Zorua could mate with a Japanese Ditto.

Doing this would increase the odds of obtaining an egg with a shiny variant in it. It is vital to give the Hisuian Pokemon an Everstone in order for the offspring to also be Hisuian.

Here is an example of what would happen if you try to breed in the following two scenarios:

Hisuian Zorua or Zoroark without an Everstone + Ditto = Unovan Zorua

Hisuian Zorua or Zoroark with an Everstone + Ditto = Hisuian Zorua

You can buy an Everstone for ₽3,000 at any Delibird Presents. No Gym Badges are required to obtain it. From this point on, just keep breeding until you get a Shiny Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Using something with Steam Engine, Flame Body, and Magma Armor in the party will halve the number of steps necessary to hatch an egg.

How to evolve Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You might wish to evolve it (Image via Game Freak)

Hisuian Zorua evolves into Hisuian Zoroark as early as Level 30. No additional gimmicks are attached to it. Just level up your Pokemon to 30 or higher for it to reach its next stage in evolution. Afterward, you should have a Shiny Hisuian Zoroark (assuming you followed this guide correctly).

This Normal/Ghost-type creature is not currently obtainable in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

