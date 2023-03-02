Hisuian Zoroark is currently obtainable in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via a new Mystery Gift Code. If players wish to get it outside of trading, then they only have one option. They must purchase a new DLC titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. It costs $34.99 in the United States, although this price will vary based on the buyer's region. The bundle includes these items:

New uniform set

Part 1: The Teal Mask

Part 2: The Indigo Disk

Purchasing this DLC will also send an email to the player's account, which will include a code for Hisuian Zoroark. Trainers can acquire that code till October 31, 2023, although the reward is valid until February 29, 2024.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to get Hisuian Zoroark

You can battle with it (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to get Hisuian Zoroark early in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Step #1: Go to the Nintendo eShop.

Look for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC under Scarlet or Violet (depending on which game you own).

Purchase it for whatever it costs in your region.

Wait a short bit to get an email delivered to your personal email account.

Read it and look for a code that you can use to get Hisuian Zoroark.

Boot up the game.

Pause the game and go to Poke Portal.

Select the "Get With Code/Password" option.

Paste the code from Step #5.

The whole process can be done in a few minutes, depending on your internet speed. You can only claim this reward once. Every code players get will be unique, so it is imperative that gamers check their email.

Do note that you don't need to buy the bundle that includes the game, along with the DLC. You can opt to just purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion by itself.

Breeding Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Some Trainers may wish to breed this Normal/Ghost-type in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, it is essential to remind players that regional forms of creatures have a unique mechanic regarding how one can get their eggs.

If the regional parent Pokemon comes from outside Paldea, then the Trainer must give it an Everstone if they want the offspring to come from the same area. Here is a basic example of what would happen if you bred Hisuian Zoroark with Ditto:

With an Everstone: Hisuian Zorua

Hisuian Zorua Without an Everstone: Unovan Zorua

Trainers can feel free to trade their newly hatched Hisuian Zoruas with their friends or strangers. Alternatively, some people can Shiny Hunt this Normal/Ghost-type with this method.

Hisuian Zoroak stats

Many Trainers might wish this know more about this mysterious Pocket Monster (Image via Game Freak)

This newly available Normal/Ghost creature has a unique typing never before seen in the series. Its Base Stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are:

55 HP

100 Attack

60 Defense

125 Sp. Atk

60 Sp. Def

110 Speed

Compared to the regular Zoroark, its Hisuian counterpart has:

-5 HP

-5 Attack

No change in Defense

+5 Sp. Atk

No change in Sp. Def

+5 Speed

Many Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers have high hopes for this highly unique Pocket Monster, so it will be interesting to see how Hisuian Zoroak fares competitively in the coming months.

