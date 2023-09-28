All Fire-type Starter Pokemon family in Pokemon GO, ranked

Pokemon GO trainers must make a significant decision when selecting the Starter Pokemon. Depending on the fighter they pick at the start, their initial gameplay experience will differ. Starters can have any of the three elemental types: Water, Grass, and Fire-type as their innate attribute. While some may choose these first catchable monsters for their appeal, others select them for battle capabilities. They may even go for a specific type to begin their journey.

Those who pick Fire-type starters may wonder which might be the best among them. The factors like their battle utility, stats composition, movesets accessibility, and type advantage determine their value. Fans would wish to see them categorized as they show robust power after evolving. That said, this article ranks all Pokemon GO Fire-type Starter Pokemon families.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Raking Fuecoco and 9 other Fire-type Starter Pokemon family in Pokemon GO

8) Chimchar

Chimchar, Monferno, and Infernape (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

In Pokemon GO, Chimchar is a Fire-type Starter Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. By boasting 113 Attack, 86 Defense, and 127 Stamina, it shows it is incredible at tanking incoming attacks. When it reaches its maximum level in the game, its Combat Power (CP) climbs up to 1082. Its best movepool, Scratch and Flamethrower, dishes out 8.06 Damage Per Second (DPS).

Of all the second evolutions in this list, Monferno, Chimchar's second stage, learns Fighting-type attacks. Thanks to its dual typing, it knows Rock Smash and Low Sweep. However, the overall stat composition is relatively lower despite the secondary type. It can only access two types of moves, while others can access at least three attacks.

The final evolution of Chimchar is Infernape in Pokemon GO. The second and third stages have the same elemental types. However, Infernape learns Solar Beam, a Grass-type attack, as its Charged move. Upon reaching the highest level, it can tap into its max CP, i.e., 3033. Unfortunately, it cannot Mega evolve to increase its power further.

7) Cyndaquil

Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

In Pokemon GO, the Johto region Starter Pokemon, Cyndaquil, demonstrates 116 Attack, 93 Defense, and 120 Stamina. By utilizing its best movepool, Tackle (Normal-type), and Flamethrower (Fire-type), it does 8 DPS. The thing that makes Cyndaquil a desirable choice is its movesets, but players also like it for its stats. Its maximum power can climb to 1108 CP, 115 Attack, 102 Defense, and 120 Stamina.

Quilava learns a new Ground-type attack, Dig, when trainers evolve Cyndaquil. Its power level is similar to Charmeleon's, but has only one Fire-type Fast move. Even after evolving Quilava into Typhlosion, their family line doesn't possess subtypes. Due to this reason, Cyndaquil evolutions have less type coverage.

Typhlosion can't Mega evolve in Pokemon GO. Fortunately, to solidify itself as a strong creature, it has access to Ghost-type as a Fast move and Grass-type as a Charged move. Moreover, this final evolution maximum CP can reach up to 3266.

6) Tepig

Tepig, Pignite, and Emboar (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The Unova region Starter Pokemon, Tepig, is known for its tank power and movesets accessibility. This Fire-type's fighting power is more robust than Fennekin and Cyndaquil. Although its stat spread emphasizes its Stamina power, its decent offensive and defensive ability makes it a good contender for PvE scenarios. Talking about its Pokemon GO data, it has 115 Attack, 85 Defense, and 163 Stamina.

As Tepig evolves into Pignite, it becomes a dual Fire and Fighting-type monster in Pokemon GO. Pignite learns a Rock-type attack to strengthen its standing, but its disposal lacks Fighting-type moves. Instead, it gains access to Normal and Rock-type attacks. Although the new subtype provides resistance against Steel, Normal, Dark, Rock, and Ice-type attacks, it is only helpful for withstanding threats.

When Pignite evolves into a dual Fire and Fighting-type Emboar, it learns Low Kick and Focus Blast (Fighting-type) moves. With immense Stamina power and a CP of 3372, Emboar is a popular choice for Pokemon GO Raid Battles.

5) Fennekin

Fennekin, Braxien, and Delphox (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Fennekin is a quick attacker, thanks to its Fast moves for taking less energy in Pokemon GO. Originating from the Kalos region, this Starter Pokemon exhibits 116 Attack, 102 Defense, and 120 Stamina. It shows its maximum potential when it reaches Level 50, and its CP dramatically increases, hitting 1162 in the title. Fennekin can deal 8.09 DPS with its best movesets, Scratch (Normal-type) and Flamethrower.

Without evolving into Braixen, Fennekin learns a Psychic-type attack, Psyshock. Moreover, its power is more noteworthy than Quilava, Charmeleon, and Combusken upon reaching the highest level. This second stage needs access to subtypes for wider coverage against enemy threats.

Fennekin's final evolution Delphox's maximum CP is 3459 at Level 50. Despite being unable to Mega evolve, its subtype, Psychic, allows it to inflict damage to Fighting and Poison-type creatures. And for the Steel and Rock-type, its Normal-type Fast move enables it to inflict reasonable damage.

4) Fuecoco

Fuecoco, Crocalar, and Skeledirge (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Fuecoco can potentially dominate the opponents as a Starter Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Thanks to its accessibility to versatile movesets and great battle statistics, it deserves recognition. Fuecoco's max CP reaches 1274, and its impressive stats, 112 Attack, 96 Defense, and 167 Stamina, make it a monster that can tank heavy attacks. It deals 8.05 DPS with its best movesets, Bite (Dark-type) and Flamethrower.

Without evolving into Crocalar, Fuecoco learns Disarming Voice, a Fairy-type move. Both stages know precisely the same number of moves, making them a monster with consistency. It could be because it doesn't have a subtype for more type coverage, but it has better stats for most of the second stages in this list.

After Crocalar turns into Skeledirge, it becomes a dual Fire and Ghost-type entity. Lacking a Mega evolve form doesn't make it a wrong choice for battles, as it has a Shadow Ball that inflicts 14.06 DPS combined with Incinerate. Skeledirge's CP boosts to 3422 when it reaches Level 50 in Pokemon GO.

3) Litten

Litten, Torracat, and Incineroar (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

With access to Dark-type move as a starter, Litten boasts its positioning with Crunch as its Charged Attack. Its max CP can climb up to 1170, but its defense is comparatively low to many Pokemon mentioned in the entries. However, Litten's well-balanced Attack and Stamina power make it an excellent choice for a fast-paced, aggressive gameplay style. Using its best movesets, Ember and Crunch, this Fire-type critter inflicts 5.92 DPS.

As Litten evolves into Torracat, it learns a new Dark-type Fast move, Bite. Like Braxien, Torracat needs to evolve one stage further to get another subtype. Incineroar, the final stage of Litten, is a Fire and Dark-type creature with the highest CP of 3387 at Level 50. Despite being unable to Mega evolve, it accesses Double Kick, a Fighting-type attack, and Snarl, a Dark-type.

2) Torchic

Torchic, Combusken, and Blaziken (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Belonging to the Hoenn region, Torchic stat composition is slightly better than Charmander. It exhibits a max Pokemon GO CP of 1236, with an Attack of 130, Defense of 87, and Stamina of 128. Torchic's best movesets, Scratch (Normal-type) and Flamethrower (Fire-type) do 8.51 DPS.

When this Starter Pokemon evolves into Combusken, it becomes a dual Fire and Fighting-type creature, but it can't learn any Fighting-type moves in Pokemon GO. Both Charmeleon and Combusken have similar stats. However, the former has access to six type moves, whereas the latter has five. The final stage of Torchic, Blaziken, can Mege evolve and boasts the highest Pokemon GO CP of 4704.

Mega Blaziken is a dual Fire and Fighting-type critter that knows Rock, Fire, Fighting, and Flying-type attacks. Although the Torchic evolutionary lines learn a few new type attacks, they cannot beat Charmander's family regarding performance, CP, battle power, and more.

1) Charmander

Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The most potent Fire-type starter originating from the Johto region is Charmander in Pokemon GO. It has a max CP of 1108, with an attack-focused stat spread of 116 Attack, 93 Defense, and 118 Stamina. With its best movesets, Scratch and Flamethrower, it dishes out 8.13 DPS.

This critter evolves into Charmeleon, who further evolves into Charizard. The second stage of this family has solo typing, while the final form possesses dual Fire and Flying. Also, Charizard can evolve into Mega Charizard X with 4353 max CP and Mega Charizard Y into 5037 max CP.

Although Charmander and Charmeleon don't have comprehensive coverage against threats, Charizard has the power to dominate the Pokemon GO meta. Thanks to its Dragon-type moveset accessibility, it can go toe-to-toe against many Dragon-type entities, which gives it a type advantage despite being a Fire-type.