Pokemon GO Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge shiny guide

The Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound is all set to start a new event, "A Paldean Adventure," featuring different Gen IX critters. During the occasion, the Starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and their family, from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will make their GO debut. These starters will be available in wild encounters, 7 KM Eggs, and Field Research tasks. Simultaneously, on the same day, Lechonk, the Hog Pokemon, and its shiny form will make its global debut.

The event will start on September 5 at 10 AM local time and conclude on September 10 at 8 PM local time. You can collect enough Candies during this period to evolve any desired Starter Pokemon to the final stage. If you've chosen the Fire-type starter, read this guide about Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge's shiny availability in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: How to get Fuecoco (Can Fugecoco be Shiny)?

Fuecoco as it appears in the mobile game (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

No, Fugecoco cannot be Shiny in Pokemon GO. However, during the upcoming "A Paldean Adventure" event, you can catch Feucoco, which will spawn more frequently in the wild. Attaching a Lure Module to a Pokestop and using Incense can increase its spawn rate, making hunting a satisfactory experience. You can also visit many Pokestop locations favorable to Fuecoco weather conditions to boost the spawning rate further.

This opportunity is a must-grab because you can collect Pokemon Candies and bonuses like 4X Stardust for catching it. You can stock up on these resources to level up and evolve Fuecoco into Crocalor and Skeledirge.

You can also hatch 7 KM eggs during the event to catch Fuecoco, Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Lechonk. Gathering enough Incubators to hatch Pokemon eggs and walking the required kilometers will increase your chance of getting Fuecoco.

Lastly, completing the event-themed Field Research Task will reward you with a Fuecoco encounter. That said, here are the weaknesses and resistance of Feucoco.

Feucoco Move types Weaknesses Water, Rock, and Ground-types Resistance Bug, Fairy, Steel, Fire Grass, and Ice-types

Pokemon GO: How to get Crocalor?

How to evolve Crocalor (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Crocalor is a solo Fire-type Pokemon from the Paldea region. It boasts a max Pokemon GO CP of 2189, with a stamina-centric stats spread of 163 Attack, 134 Defense, and 191 Stamina. Of all Fast and Charged moves, this starter's best movesets are Bite and Flamethrower, which inflict 9.05 (DPS) Damage Per Second.

You can collect enough Candies to meet the evolution condition by catching and hatching Fuecoco. The best way to get the perfect IV Crocalor is to find the ideal IV Fuecoco first. That being said, you would need to feed 25 Candies to Fuecoco to evolve it into Crocalor.

Here is the table to show you Crocalor's weaknesses and resistance.

Crocalor Move types Weaknesses Water, Rock, and Ground-types Resistance Bug, Fairy, Steel, Fire Grass, and Ice-types

Pokemon GO: How to get Skeledirge?

Skeledirge's weaknesses and resistance (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

After evolving Fuecoco into Crocalor, you must collect 100 Candies to evolve Crocalor into Skeledirge. You can start evolving the Starter Pokemon to Crocalor first and then collect candies to speed up the evolution process or manage the resources for the perfect IV monsters to evolve them.

Moreover, the event mentioned earlier doesn't allow you to encounter the evolved stage of Feucoco. However, you can achieve it by gathering Stardust and Candies to get a dual typing, Fire and Ghost, Skeledirge.

Skeledirge has a max Pokemon GO CP of 207 Attack, 178 Defense, and 232 Stamina. Thanks to its tank power, you can use this monster in PvP modes such as GO Battle League.

Here is the table to demonstrate Skeledirge's weaknesses and resistance.

Skeledirge Move types Weaknesses Water, Rock, Ground, Ghost, and Dark-types Resistance Bug, Fighting, Normal, Fairy, Steel, Fire Grass, Ice, and Poison-types

Using the table, you can determine when to switch out your Pokemon and when to tank the move. For instance, a Bug-type attack like Bug Bite will only deal minor damage since Skeledirge can easily resist it.