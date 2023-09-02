Pokemon GO Charmander Community Day Classic September 2023: All Special Research tasks and rewards

With the Charmander Community Day Classic September 2023 event coming online around the world, Pokemon GO trainers around the world are waiting to catch the Lizard Pokemon in bulk. The occasion will see Charmander appear more frequently as wild spawns, along with two featured attacks for Charizard and other event bonuses. Players can also participate in a ticketed event-exclusive Special Research questline.

Charmander Community Day Classic September 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, starting from 2 pm local time and running until 5 pm local time. Players will also have the opportunity to come across the shiny variant of Charmander.

How to complete Pokemon GO Charmander Community Day Classic September 2023: Tasks and rewards

The available tasks and rewards for the Charmander Community Day Classic September 2023 are as follows:

Pokemon GO: Charmander Community Day Classic - Step 1 of 5

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 10x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Charmander - 20x Charmander Candy

Make 5 Nice Throws - Charmander

Rewards: 2000x Stardust, 1x Incense, Charmander encounter

Pokemon GO: Charmander Community Day Classic - Step 2 of 5

Catch 15 Charmander - 20x Charmander Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Charmeleon encounter

Evolve 3 Charmander - 1000 XP

Rewards: 2000x Stardust, 1x Incense, 1x Poffin

Pokemon GO: Charmander Community Day Classic - Step 3 of 5

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 20x Charmander Candy

Evolve 1 Charmeleon - 5x Golden Razz Berry

Catch 15 Charmander - 1500 XP

Rewards: 2000x Stardust, 1x Incense, 1x Rocket Radar

Pokemon GO: Charmander Community Day Classic - Step 4 of 5

Make 15 Nice Throws - 5000x Stardust

Take a snapshot of a Fire-type Pokemon - 1500 XP

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 2x Silver PInap Berry

Rewards: 5000x Stardust, 3x Rare Candy, Charizard encounter

Pokemon GO: Charmander Community Day Classic - Step 5 of 5

Claim Reward - 50x Mega Charizard Energy

Claim Reward - 50x Mega Charizard Energy

Claim Reward - 50x Mega Charizard Energy

Rewards: 2000x Stardust, 3000 XP, 150x Mega Charizard Energy

The Special Research questline is available for an in-game ticket worth $1 (or the local currency equivalent).

Players will also get to enjoy the following event bonuses:

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during the Community Day Classic for a surprise.

Apart from the Special Research questline, trainers are also able to get their hands on event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks to obtain in-game resources. Check out our Charmander Community Day Classic September 2023 guide to learn more.

With the Adventures Abound season now live, you can check out our September 2023 content roadmap guide to learn everything that is on offer during this month, including events, raid bosses, Paldea debuts, and more.

Furthermore, Niantic has also released the Timed Investigation Master Ball questline for players to complete and get their hands on another Master Ball.