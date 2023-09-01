Pokemon GO Timed Investigation Master Ball: All tasks and rewards

With Season 12 Adventures Abound coming online in Pokemon GO, trainers around the world have another opportunity to get their hands on a Master Ball. It is the most powerful Poke Ball known to date, and can catch any wild Pokemon it is thrown at without any fail. Given its uniqueness and rarity, players will surely not want to miss out on the opportunity.

After a long wait, the Master Ball debuted in Pokemon GO back in May 2023 as part of the Let's GO! Special Research. Given its ultimate power, players had to choose which encounter they wanted to use it in. When thrown, a special cutscene would play before the Pokemon is caught.

So, how can Pokemon GO trainers get their hands on another Master Ball in-game?

How to complete Timed Investigation Master Ball in Pokemon GO: All tasks and rewards

The Timed Investigation Master Ball is available to trainers starting on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. Players will have to complete the tasks by Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 8 pm local time to get hold of the rare rewards. Those who are unable to complete it by then will get the chance to get the Master Ball through a paid Special Research.

The tasks and rewards for the Timed Investigation Master Ball are as follows:

Timed Investigation Master Ball - Step 1 of 1

Catch 1000 Pokemon - 8000 XP

Win 60 raids - 8000 XP

Hatch 30 eggs - 8000 XP

Catch 100 different species of Pokemon - 8000 XP

Make 120 Excellent Throws - 8000 XP

Complete 150 Field Research tasks - 8000 XP

Explore 50 km - 8000 XP

Spin 300 PokeStops - 8000 XP

Earn 100000 XP - 8000 XP

Earn 100000 Stardust - 8000 XP

The tasks and their completion requirements are quite difficult and steep. Given that there's a deadline and a time crunch, players will have to dive straight into the Timed Investigation and strategize accordingly to make the most of their time in Pokemon GO in order to complete the tasks.

Describing what a Timed Investigation is, the official announcement stated:

"A Timed Investigation is a lengthy series of challenges available during a set period of time. Seeing this journey through will offer some of the rarest rewards you can obtain in Pokémon GO."

Given that it offers the rarest rewards, it will be interesting to see what else lies in store for trainers in future Timed Investigation questlines.

There's a lot to uncover in the latest season, and players can learn about all the events, raid bosses, and more for this month in our Adventures Abound September 2023 content roadmap.

