How to get a Master Ball in Pokemon GO and use it?

The elusive Master Ball is finally here in Pokemon GO, and trainers around the world can get their hands on the same, provided they meet some requirements. They have been waiting for a long-time for the arrival of the unique type of Poke Ball in Niantic's popular title. In recent months, it was also heavily featured in rumors and leaks.

Given the uniqueness and specialty of the Master Ball, it makes sense that Niantic will not allow trainers to get the same from spinning Poke Disks at PokeStops or Gyms. The elusive Poke Ball cannot be bought at the in-game shop as of yet either.

For now, there's only one way to get the Master Ball in Pokemon GO, and this article will guide players on the same.

Pokemon GO: Complete Step 5 of Let's GO Special Research questline to get Master Ball

Niantic revealed that the Master Ball will be available as a part of the free Let's GO Special Research questline, which has been distributed to Pokemon GO players with Season 10 Rising Heroes. Steps 4, 5, and 6 were released on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10 am local time.

The Master Ball: The best Poké Ball with the ultimate level of performance. With it, you will catch any wild Pokémon without fail.

Available through June 1, 2023, via free Special Research.

To get the Master Ball, players will have to complete the following tasks with the respective rewards:

Let's GO! Special Research story: Step 5 of 6

Catch 25 Pokemon - 2500x Stardust

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 3x Hyper Potion

Make 3 Excellent Throws - Galarian Farfetch'd encounter

Evolve 5 Pokemon - 2500x Stardust

Battle in a Gym 3 times - 5x Revive

Rewards: 1x Master Ball, 1000 XP, 1000x Stardust

To learn about the entire Let's GO Special Research questline, they can check out Sportskeeda's guide on the same. This can be claimed till Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 10 am local time.

What is the Master Ball?

The Master Ball is a special type of Poke Ball that is manufactured by the Silph Co. When used on a wild pocket monster, this item will never fail to catch the same. According to Bulbapedia, only the ghost Marowak in Pokemon Tower cannot be captured via this route.

The Pokemon GO description for the Master Ball states:

"The best Poké Ball with the ultimate level of performance. With it, you will catch any wild Pokémon without fail."

Given the uniqueness of the item, trainers will surely think long and hard about which Pokemon they will use it for. There are plenty of rare options with a low catch or spawn rate. One should remember that Shiny Legendary Pokemon found in Raids will be a guaranteed catch.

Pokemon GO trainers should also keep a few things in mind before using the Master Ball. For those wondering how to get more of the same, Niantic has provided no such information regarding it as of now.

