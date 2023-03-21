Pokemon GO Let's GO Special Research: All tasks and rewards 

As the Pokemon GO Let's GO event comes online around the world, we are learning more about the Special Research that will be available on the occasion. The official announcement earlier revealed that free Special Research will be available during Season 10 Rising Heroes and can be claimed until June 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time.

Once the Let's GO event arrives in a player's time zone, they will notice a Professor Willow prompt when they launch the game. Upon interacting with it, the professor will talk about savoring peaceful days before handing trainers the Let's GO Special Research story.

This article lists all the available information surrounding the Let's GO Special Research story tasks and rewards in the popular AR title.

Everything you need to know about the Let's GO Special Research story in Pokemon GO

As mentioned above, the Let's GO Special Research story can be claimed until the end of Season 10 Rising Heroes. While the Special Research story is called "An Everyday Hero" in the official announcement, it is simply titled "Let's GO" in-game.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



March 21–29, Trainers can encounter Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour, along with a few other surprises... What’s going on with the Mystery Box?



Let’s GO!



pokemongolive.com/post/lets-go-e…



#RisingHeroes All hands on deck, Trainers! Professor Willow’s research is running wild—literally!March 21–29, Trainers can encounter Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour, along with a few other surprises... What’s going on with the Mystery Box?Let’s GO! All hands on deck, Trainers! Professor Willow’s research is running wild—literally!March 21–29, Trainers can encounter Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour, along with a few other surprises... What’s going on with the Mystery Box? 👀Let’s GO!pokemongolive.com/post/lets-go-e…#RisingHeroes https://t.co/hMd2rtFsZn

The tasks and rewards of the free Special Research story are as follows:

Pokemon GO - Let's GO! Special Research story: Step 1 of 6

Catch 10 Pokemon - 5x Poke Ball

Make 10 Curveball Throws - 5x Razz Berry

Power up Pokemon 5 times - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: 1500 XP, Mankey encounter

Pokemon GO - Let's GO! Special Research story: Step 2 of 6

Catch 15 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Make 10 Great Throws - 5x Pinap Berry

Transfer 20 Pokemon - 5x Great Ball

Rewards: 2000 XP, Meditite encounter

Pokemon GO - Let's GO! Special Research story: Step 3 of 6

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 10x Great Ball

Make 7 Great Throws - 1x Lure Module

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt - 3x Revive

Rewards: 2500 XP, Machoke encounter

Pokemon GO - Let's GO! Special Research story: Step 4 of 6

Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back for more details soon

Pokemon GO - Let's GO! Special Research story: Step 5 of 6

No information currently available

Pokemon GO - Let's GO! Special Research story: Step 6 of 6

No information currently available

The Let's GO event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. It will continue until Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time. This will give trainers around the world enough time to interact and acquire all that is on offer in the Let's GO event.

Shiny Meltan will be available to be caught from the Mystery Box during the event. Ditto will also be found in a new set of Pocket Monster disguises. Apart from that, new Five-Star and Mega Raid bosses will arrive in Incarnate Form Thundurus and Mega Venusaur, respectively.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#RisingHeroes We’ve received reports that Team GO Rocket might transform their efforts and are trying to change more species of Pokémon into shadow in their schemes. Stay alert, Trainers! We’ve received reports that Team GO Rocket might transform their efforts and are trying to change more species of Pokémon into shadow in their schemes. Stay alert, Trainers! #RisingHeroes https://t.co/VCInQp0tff

Niantic has also announced the next iteration of Team GO Rocket Takeover. The event will begin on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and will conclude on Wednesday, March 29, at 8:00 pm local time. It will see Giovanni arrive with Shadow Regice. Players will also be able to encounter new Shadow Pokemon.

Additionally, Niantic recently revealed the details of next month's Community Day. April 2023 Community Day will feature Togetic, the Happiness Pokemon. The featured attack for the day will be Aura Sphere. Bonus Four-Star Raids, Togepi 2 km egg hatches, event-themed Field Research, and more will be available.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Join your community on April 15 for Togetic Community Day from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time!



pokemongolive.com/en/post/commun… Happiness is in the air this #PokemonGOCommunityDay Join your community on April 15 for Togetic Community Day from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time! Happiness is in the air this #PokemonGOCommunityDay!Join your community on April 15 for Togetic Community Day from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time!pokemongolive.com/en/post/commun… https://t.co/u9pBJJMvN2

While a Community Day event is meant to champion the community experience of Pokemon GO and bring everyone in their locality together, the results have been far from perfect. The lack of remote accessibility has seriously hampered those who live in areas without enough active players.

The conclusion of the recent Slowpoke Community Day saw multiple social media posts highlighting similar concerns. It remains to be seen whether Niantic will address the issue anytime soon.

Poll : 0 votes