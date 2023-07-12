Pokemon GO Mega Blaziken raid guide (July 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's raid rotation is changing once again on July 13, 2023, with Mega Blaziken returning to Mega Raids until July 25, 2023. The powerful Fire/Fighting-type creature's arrival signals another opportunity for trainers to collect Mega Energy for their Blaziken. Furthermore, if they don't have a Blaziken yet, they have the chance to capture one at the end of a successful raid.
However, as a Mega Raid boss, Mega Blaziken is no slouch in battle. Pokemon GO players will need to counter it effectively by using the right attack and Pocket Monster types to deal super-effective damage to it and defeat it quickly.
So, what are the best counters when dealing with Mega Blaziken in Pokemon GO? Trainers should focus on four specific elemental types in particular.
What are the best counters to beat Mega Blaziken in Pokemon GO?
As a Fire/Fighting-type creature in Pokemon GO, Mega Blaziken is weak against Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type moves. If trainers use species that match these moves' types, they'll also trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) to increase their overall damage output.
Pokemon GO players will want to bring their strongest Pocket Monsters into a Mega Blaziken raid; the higher the CP and IV stats, the better. Trainers also shouldn't be shy about using any Mega Evolutions they have available to them, as raid competition doesn't get much tougher than this.
Best Pokemon to beat Mega Blaziken
- Mega Swampert
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Latios
- Mega Blastoise
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Latias
- Primal Kyogre
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Slowbro
- Mega Aerodactyl
- Mega Medicham
- Mewtwo
- Confined/Unbound Hoopa
- Moltres
- Lunala
- Garchomp
- Galarian Articuno
- Feraligatr
- Incarnate/Therian Landorus
- Espeon
- Rhyperior
- Rayquaza
- Honchkrow
- Tapu Lele
- Kingler
- Ho-Oh
- Lugia
Best moves to beat Mega Blaziken
- Water Gun
- Hydro Cannon
- Psycho Cut
- Psychic
- Zen Headbutt
- Confusion
- Waterfall
- Origin Pulse
- Mud Shot
- Precipice Blades
- Hydro Pump
- Wing Attack
- Brave Bird
- Psystrike
- Sky Attack
- Earth Power
- Earthquake
- Mud-Slap
- Air Slash
- Aerial Ace
- Peck
- Future Sight
- Bubble
- Crabhammer
- Extrasensory
- Drill Peck
- Aeroblast
In addition to using the right counters for the job, Pokemon GO players would benefit from inviting as many friends as they can to the raid to assist them. Sure, some trainers can beat Mega Blaziken solo, but it makes the raiding process much more challenging and time-consuming.
Furthermore, it isn't a bad idea to stock up not just on raid passes but also tons of healing items. Ideally, players will want to prioritize Max Potions and Max Revives due to the amount of damage Mega Blaziken can deal as a raid boss. These two items will help trainers revive and heal their Pokemon and get them back into the battle.
This Mega Raid may be one of the iterations that players will want to repeat quite a few times. While allocating plenty of Mega Energy is one thing, trainers can also secure a high IV Blaziken if they run through the raid multiple times. Even better, they also have a slim chance of finding a shiny Blaziken in the post-raid encounter.