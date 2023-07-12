Pokemon GO Mega Blaziken raid guide (July 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's raid rotation is changing once again on July 13, 2023, with Mega Blaziken returning to Mega Raids until July 25, 2023. The powerful Fire/Fighting-type creature's arrival signals another opportunity for trainers to collect Mega Energy for their Blaziken. Furthermore, if they don't have a Blaziken yet, they have the chance to capture one at the end of a successful raid.

However, as a Mega Raid boss, Mega Blaziken is no slouch in battle. Pokemon GO players will need to counter it effectively by using the right attack and Pocket Monster types to deal super-effective damage to it and defeat it quickly.

So, what are the best counters when dealing with Mega Blaziken in Pokemon GO? Trainers should focus on four specific elemental types in particular.

What are the best counters to beat Mega Blaziken in Pokemon GO?

As a Fire/Fighting-type creature in Pokemon GO, Mega Blaziken is weak against Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type moves. If trainers use species that match these moves' types, they'll also trigger the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) to increase their overall damage output.

Pokemon GO players will want to bring their strongest Pocket Monsters into a Mega Blaziken raid; the higher the CP and IV stats, the better. Trainers also shouldn't be shy about using any Mega Evolutions they have available to them, as raid competition doesn't get much tougher than this.

Best Pokemon to beat Mega Blaziken

Mega Swampert

Mega Alakazam

Mega Latios

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Latias

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

Mega Gyarados

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Slowbro

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Medicham

Mewtwo

Confined/Unbound Hoopa

Moltres

Lunala

Garchomp

Galarian Articuno

Feraligatr

Incarnate/Therian Landorus

Espeon

Rhyperior

Rayquaza

Honchkrow

Tapu Lele

Kingler

Ho-Oh

Lugia

Best moves to beat Mega Blaziken

Water Gun

Hydro Cannon

Psycho Cut

Psychic

Zen Headbutt

Confusion

Waterfall

Origin Pulse

Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Hydro Pump

Wing Attack

Brave Bird

Psystrike

Sky Attack

Earth Power

Earthquake

Mud-Slap

Air Slash

Aerial Ace

Peck

Future Sight

Bubble

Crabhammer

Extrasensory

Drill Peck

Aeroblast

In addition to using the right counters for the job, Pokemon GO players would benefit from inviting as many friends as they can to the raid to assist them. Sure, some trainers can beat Mega Blaziken solo, but it makes the raiding process much more challenging and time-consuming.

Furthermore, it isn't a bad idea to stock up not just on raid passes but also tons of healing items. Ideally, players will want to prioritize Max Potions and Max Revives due to the amount of damage Mega Blaziken can deal as a raid boss. These two items will help trainers revive and heal their Pokemon and get them back into the battle.

This Mega Raid may be one of the iterations that players will want to repeat quite a few times. While allocating plenty of Mega Energy is one thing, trainers can also secure a high IV Blaziken if they run through the raid multiple times. Even better, they also have a slim chance of finding a shiny Blaziken in the post-raid encounter.

