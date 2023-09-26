Pokemon GO Arcanine PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO Out to Play event is bringing back the Legendary Pokemon, Arcanine, to the player base. The event will start on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10 AM local time and run through Monday, October 2, 2023, at 8 PM local time. It will feature Arcanine in wild encounters, and those who want to capture it might wonder about its utility in different battle formats. The mobile title has three PvP battle league formats - the Great League, the Ultra League, and the Master League. Its PvE engagement includes Raid Battle and Gym defense.

Arcanine is one of the few critters that can perform exceptionally well in all given formats. With an impressive stat spread and versatile movepool, it can do more being a Fire-type creature in the current meta. This guide details the best movesets for Arcanine in PvP and PvE and its best counters in Pokemon GO.

Best PvE moveset for Arcanine in Pokemon GO

Arcanine as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Arcanine

Arcanine can only access one Fire-type attack as a Fast move, i.e., Fire Fang. This is the best option to inflict damage on the opponents quickly. So, Fire Fang, as the Fast Move, Flame Thrower, and Wild Charge, as the Charged attacks, would be the perfect offensive PvE moveset for Arcanine.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Arcanine

The excellent choice for Arcanine defensive PvE moveset would be Bite (Dark-type) as a Fast move. As for the Charged attack, it would be best to go with Crunch (Dark-type) and Psychic Fang (Psychic-type) because both attacks use the same energy.

Is Arcanine good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Arcanine in PvE format (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Although many Fire-type Pocket Monsters exist in Niantic's AR mobile title, Arcanine is still a reliable choice for the PvE battle format. However, critters with great Defense and Stamina Power are the best alternative.

Best PvP moveset for Arcanine in Pokemon GO

Gary's Arcanine in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon GO, the best Fast move for Arcanine would be Bite and Fire Fang. While the former uses less energy, offering a player to tap into its Charged move quickly, the latter focuses on dealing damage. While both attacks focus on different energy generation, Fire Fang has better damage output.

Based on which Pokemon GO Fast move you choose, you will be able to access your Charged attack faster. Flame Thrower, Crunch, and Psychic Fangs would be the best Charged move combination for Arcanine.

Is Arcanine good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Arcanine in Battle League (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

As stated earlier, Arcanine is a good contender in all the formats of the GO Battle League. However, of all three formats, it shows its true potential in the Master League. In the other remaining layouts, Arcanine is an average performer.

The Pokemon GO Master League is the toughest, where you will face various powerhouses. With Arcanine's versatile movesets, you can take down Pocket Monster weak to its elemental typing. Its power stat is attack and tank-focused, meaning Arcanine can charge and withstand moves.

All moves that Arcanine can learn in Pokemon GO

Arcanine and Shiny Arcanine weaknesses, resistance, and stats (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Arcanine is a solo Fire-type Pokemon. Given its typing, it's susceptible to the following elemental typings:

Ground

Rock

Water

Arcanine is resistant to the following typing:

Bug

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice

Steel

This critter's max Pokemon GO CP can reach up to 3425 at level 50. Check out the base statistics of it.

Attack : 227

: 227 Defense : 166

: 166 Stamina: 207

Arcanine can learn the following moves in Pokemon GO

Arcanine movepool list (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Fast moves

Fire Fang: This Fire-type move deals 12 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating eight Energy Per Second (EPS). It is super effective against Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ice-types.

This Fire-type move deals 12 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating eight Energy Per Second (EPS). It is super effective against Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ice-types. Snarl: This Dark-type attack does 12 DPS and generates eight EPS. It is super effective against Ghost and Psychic-type.

This Dark-type attack does 12 DPS and generates eight EPS. It is super effective against Ghost and Psychic-type. Thunder Fang: This is an Electric-type move. It inflicts 12 DPS while generating 16 EPS. It is super effective against Flying and Water-type.

This is an Electric-type move. It inflicts 12 DPS while generating 16 EPS. It is super effective against Flying and Water-type. Bite: This Dark-type attack dishes out six DPS while generating four EPS. It is super effective against Ghost and Psychic-type.

Charged moves

Flame Thrower: This is a Fire-type attack with a base power of 70. It deals 31.81 DPS and 1.4 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 44.534.

This is a Fire-type attack with a base power of 70. It deals 31.81 DPS and 1.4 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 44.534. Fire Blast: This is a Fire-type move with a base power of 140. It dishes out 33.33 DPS and 1.4 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.66.

This is a Fire-type move with a base power of 140. It dishes out 33.33 DPS and 1.4 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.66. Wild Charge: This is an Electric-type move with a base power of 90. It inflicts 34.61 DPS and 1.8 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 62.298.

This is an Electric-type move with a base power of 90. It inflicts 34.61 DPS and 1.8 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 62.298. Crunch: This is a Dark-type attack with a base power of 70. It does 21.875 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.38.

This is a Dark-type attack with a base power of 70. It does 21.875 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.38. Psychic Fangs: This is a Psychic-type move with a base power of 30. It deals 25 DPS and 0.9 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 22.8.

This is a Psychic-type move with a base power of 30. It deals 25 DPS and 0.9 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 22.8. Scorching Sands: This is a Ground-type attack with a base power of 95. It dishes out 29.68 DPS and 1.9 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 50.692.

This is a Ground-type attack with a base power of 95. It dishes out 29.68 DPS and 1.9 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 50.692. Bulldoze: This is a Ground-type move with a base power of 80. It dishes out 22.85 DPS and 1.6 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 36.56.

Best counters for Arcanine in Pokemon GO

Arcanine best counters (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

The perfect counter for Arcanine in Pokemon GO would be the Pocket Monsters it is weak to. Here is the list of counters.

Groudon

Kyogre

Swampert

Rampardos

Garchomp

Greninja

Tyrantrum

Terrakion

Excadrill

Kingler

Mamoswine

You can use these counters to deal significant damage to Arcanine. But those who need access to them can create their own variation that it is weak against. Check out more about Shiny Arcanine.