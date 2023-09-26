Pokemon GO Hisuian Arcanine PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Many trainers have been tempted to give Hisuian Arcanine a shot in Pokemon GO's battling scene. However, battling in Niantic's spin-off is a much different beast compared to the main series. The biggest difference is the shift from turn-based to live-action combat. With many of GO's most viable choices being rather bad in the main series, the meta cannot be analyzed based on such assumptions.

As such, serious thought is essential before recruiting any monster for your team. So what should trainers know about Hisuian Arcanine, and is it viable in the mobile game?

Is Hisuian Arcanine good in Pokemon GO's PvP?

Hisuian Arcanine has great potential in both the Ultra and Master Leagues. However, it's a relatively new creature, so not a lot of definitive experimentation has been conducted. This means it should used with some caution. Hisuian Arcanine has its fair share of strengths and weaknesses.

This critter's biggest downside is its underwhelming type combination. Fire and Rock is terrible defensively, leaving Hisuian Arcanine incredibly vulnerable to both Ground and Water-types, while still being regularly weak to many others. This is why some players may opt for a standard Kantonian Arcanine.

However, this creature has great offensive potential and a fairly remarkable moveset. PvP enthusiasts should run it with a moveset of Fire Fang, Rock Slide, and Wild Charge to make an impact. It also thrives as an offensive lead, as it can open the battle and deal a strong amount of damage or switch out if the opponent's first pick counters it.

Is Hisuian Arcanine good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Arcanine's poor defensive typing makes it a terrible choice for gym defense and raids alike. In short, Hisuian Arcanine is an upgrade to Magcargo, another weak pick in Pokemon GO held back due to the same typing. While that makes the former better for raiding than Magcargo, it amounts to nothing in the long run.

If players can find a Raid Boss that proves to be a minimal threat to Hisuian Arcanine, the creature performs adequately. Its offensive prowess is significantly reduced in long battles, as its main gimmick is to deal a lot of front-loaded damage with Fire Fang and Wild Charge before fainting or switching out.

While this type of strategy is usable, it becomes unsustainable in long fights like raid battles and fares terribly in gym defenses. Overall, Hisuian Arcanine is a pick that relies heavily on strategy due to its weak typing. It has great potential in PvP but falls flat in the PvE side of Pokemon GO.