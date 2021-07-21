The best moveset for Magcargo in Pokemon GO

In terms of underrated options in Pokemon GO, rarely will an opposing trainer see Magcargo coming.

This Rock/Fire-type Pokemon first appeared in the Johto region as the evolution of Slugma. Anyone who knows their type chart will recognize right off the bat that Magcargo has two glaring weaknesses: both Water and Ground moves do quadruple super effective damage to it.

This makes Magcargo, sadly, not very viable in the meta, and its stats don’t do it any favors either. With support from a solid Grass-type Pokemon (who can switch into both Water and Ground moves), though, Magcargo can pick up a few wins with this moveset.

Which moves are better for Magcargo in Pokemon GO?

Statistically, each of Magcargo’s quick moves offers something valuable. Ember is more efficient at charging energy, while Rock Throw does more DPS (16). Deciding between damage and energy generation can always be a difficult debate.

Overall, though, Magcargo benefits from Rock Throw more. Rock typically has better type coverage. In fact, two types that Fire hits for super effective damage (Bug and Ice) are also dealt with by Rock-type moves.

This will also allow Magcargo to defeat pesky Flying-types in the meta. Magcargo can actually be great at checking Togekiss with this set.

Since Rock Throw should be running, might as well make Magcargo a Rock-type attacker and pair it with Stone Edge. This move is relatively quick for charge moves (2300 ms) and does a flat 100 damage whenever used.

It will take a while for Magcargo to charge the necessary 100 energy, but it will be worth it.

The second charge move should easily be Overheat. The simple reason for this is that it outclasses Heat Wave. Both of these moves cost 100 energy. Overheat, though, does considerably more damage (160).

If Magcargo is going to stay in long enough to take hits and charge the full energy bar, it makes more sense to use the move that deals the most damage. It’s true that Heat Wave is a little quicker, but this difference is negligible. Magcargo should be clicking Stone Edge the majority of the time anyways.

