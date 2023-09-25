Pokemon GO: Shiny Growlithe and Shiny Arcanine guide

Finding and catching shiny Pocket Monsters is one of the most intriguing activities in Pokemon GO. While the community stands divided on numerous aspects of the game, players collectively adore the rare, colored variants of critters. This is especially true for fan-favorite monsters like Growlithe and Arcanine. Both were released along with the game back in 2016, and their shiny forms have been available since 2018.

There are many ways to encounter these critters in Pokemon GO. However, not all of them can provide a shiny version. With the Growlithe Spotlight Hour coming up on September 26, 2023, and the Out to Play event scheduled for September 27 to October 2, 2023, you will have many chances to encounter Shiny Growlithe.

This guide will delve into everything about finding Shiny Growlithe and Shiny Arcanine in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shiny Growlithe in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Growlithe (Image via TPC)

There are two ways of finding Shiny Growlithe in Pokemon GO:

Spotlight Hour on September 26

Wild Encounters during the Out to Play event

Spotlight Hour lasts from 6 pm to 7 pm local time every Tuesday. Growlithe will be featured on September 26's event, during which the critter will spawn in large numbers.

Unfortunately, unlike Community Days, where featured Pocket Monsters have a higher chance of being shiny, Spotlight Hours don't possess such a boost. That said, the number of spawns increases significantly during the hour-long event.

While the chance of shiny encounters remains constant, at about 1-in-500, you may still find one by clicking on every single Growlithe spawn around.

Wild Encounters during the Out to Play event

Other than the Spotlight Hour, Shiny Growlithe will be available to trainers as a wild encounter during the Out to Play event. The Pocket Monster will have slightly boosted spawn rates during this event, but nowhere near as high as the September 26 Spotlight Hour.

To boost your chances of running into a Shiny Growlithe, use your Daily Incense as well as a regular one. You might even encounter one of the coveted Galarian birds.

How to get Shiny Arcanine in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Arcanine (Image via TPC)

The only way to get Shiny Arcanine in Pokemon GO is by evolving a Shiny Growlithe. Although the creature may appear in the wild as a rare spawn, these cannot be shiny.

To evolve Growlithe into Arcanine, you must feed it 50 Candy.

