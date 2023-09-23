Pokemon GO: Grubbin Community Day PvP analysis

Pokemon GO's September Community Day featuring Grubbin, the Larva Pokemon from the Alola region, will be live from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on September 23, 2023. The event will be the first time Shiny Grubbin will be available in Niantic's mobile game. This and the plethora of other bonuses that Community Days provide are good enough reasons to participate.

However, there might be some hardcore PvP enthusiasts who might be interested in collecting Grubbin with specific IVs to use in the Pokemon GO Battle League. This guide will let you know exactly which IVs to look for in today's event. It will also help you figure out which of Grubbin's evolutions to use in which format of trainer battles and their ideal movesets.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO's Grubbin Community Day

The ideal IVs will differ based on what format of the GO Battle League you wish to train Grubbin for. The following sections will give you the 10 best IV combinations for the three main formats: Great, Ultra, and Master League.

Best IV spreads for Grubbin for Great League

1/14/15 - 1500 CP at level 38 1/15/14 - 1500 CP at level 38 0/15/15 - 1494 CP at level 38 0/13/15 - 1497 CP at level 38.5 0/14/14 - 1496 CP at level 38.5 0/11/15 - 1499 CP at level 39 0/15/13 - 1496 CP at level 38.5 0/12/14 - 1499 CP at level 39 0/13/13 - 1498 CP at level 39 0/14/12 - 1498 CP at level 39

Best IV spreads for Grubbin for Ulltra League

2/15/15 - 2500 CP at level 29.5 0/15/11 - 2497 CP at level 30 0/14/12 - 2496 CP at level 30 1/15/15 - 2490 CP at level 29.5 0/13/13 - 2495 CP at level 30 0/10/14 - 2500 CP at level 30.5 1/14/11 - 2500 CP at level 30 2/15/14 - 2494 CP at level 29.5 0/12/14 - 2494 CP at level 30 0/9/15 - 2499 CP at level 30.5

Best IV spreads for Grubbin for Master League

15/15/15 - 3524 CP at level 50 14/15/15 - 3511 CP at level 50 15/15/14 - 3515 CP at level 50 15/14/15 - 3514 CP at level 50 13/15/15 - 3498 CP at level 50 14/15/14 - 3502 CP at level 50 14/14/15 - 3501 CP at level 50 15/15/13 - 3506 CP at level 50 15/14/14 - 3505 CP at level 50 12/15/15 - 3484 CP at level 50

Charjabug or Vikavolt: Which Grubbin evolution to use in which format of Pokemon GO Battle League?

Charjabug is the preferred choice for the Pokemon GO Battle League's Great League and ranks #37 in the Switch category and #68 in the overall category, according to PvPoke. It can take down popular meta picks such as Umbreon, Azumarill, Registeel, Lanturn, and even Medicham in a one-on-one bout with both shields in play on either side of the field.

Charjabug has a humble base Attack stat of 145 compared to Vikavolt's 254. This means in limited CP formats like the Great League, it can have higher Defense and Stamina than Vikavolt, whose CP is inflated due to its much higher Attack stat. For more information on the process of CP calculation, check out our article on it.

Vikavolt is the better option for the Ultra or Master League. That said, it is not a good choice for either. Even with Volt Switch, the creature is not able to make a mark in the higher-leveled formats of GO Battle League. This makes Grubbin's final evolution a lackluster choice for Pokemon GO PvP.

Best PvP moveset for Charjabug and Vikavolt in Pokemon GO

Both Charjabug and Vikavolt have the same preferred attacks, which consist of the following:

Fast Attack: Volt Switch

Charged Attack: Discharge and X-Scissor

Volt Switch is the best Fast Attack for Grubbin's evolved forms. It deals 3.6 damage per turn and generates four energy. With this move in play, Charjabug and Vikavolt reach both X-Scissor and Discharge in three turns.

X-Scissor is a Bug-type attack that deals 78 damage (STAB included) and costs 40 energy, while Discharge is Electric-type and deals 78 damage (STAB included) and costs 45 energy.

To conclude, Charjabug is a decent choice for the Great League if you are looking for some spicy picks in the format. Vikavolt may work out as a good attacker in Gyms or Raids in Pokemon GO, but it is not very good in trainer battles.

You should still play the Community Day event, as it gives you many fantastic bonuses and an easy chance to add the Shiny Grubbin family to your collection.