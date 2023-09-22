Pokemon GO: Shiny Grubbin, Shiny Charjabug, and Shiny Vikavolt guide

Grubbin, the Larva Pokemon from Alola, will be under the spotlight for Pokemon GO's September 2023 Community Day. This pure Bug-type creature evolves into Charjabug and then into Vikavolt, which are both Bug and Electric-type Pocket Monsters. The event will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

Apart from the event bonuses, such as triple Catch XP, double Catch Candy, double chance of getting Candy XL, and so on, one of the biggest highlights of the day is the debut of Shiny Grubbin.

This guide tells you about all the different ways you can get Shiny Grubbin and its evolutions in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Shiny Grubbin in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Grubbin (Image via TPC)

You can encounter Shiny Grubbin through the following means during September's Community Day in Pokemon GO:

Wild encounters

Field Research

Timed Research

Paid Special Research

Special encounters after beating Charjabug raid

Wild encounters

This will be the easiest way of running into Grubbin during the event, as the critter will be spawning everywhere in large numbers. Each spawn of the Larva Pokemon from the Alola region has a 1-in-20 chance of being a shiny variant.

Given the Community Day buff, you have a very great chance of finding a Shiny Grubbin. To further improve this probability, you should keep walking around to maximize the refresh rate of spawns around you. Using an Incense while you do this will give you an even greater chance of catching a Shiny Grubbin.

Field Research

There will be special Field Research tasks, which will involve catching Grubbin as one of the tasks. One possible reward for this is Grubbin encounters, where the critter may be shiny. This is also a good way of running into Grubbin with high IVs since research rewards have an IV floor of 10/10/10.

Timed Research

Niantic has confirmed that Pokemon GO's September 2023 Community Day will feature a Timed Research that can be completed between 2:00 pm and 10:00 pm local time. Although the major highlight here is a Magnetic Lure, you can also find Shiny Grubbin as a reward if you are lucky.

Paid Special Research

Like all Community Days, this one will feature a paid Special Research called Plugging Along. At each step of the way, you will be rewarded with a Grubbin, which may turn out to be shiny.

Special encounters after beating Charjabug raid

Beating the Charjabug raids, which will be available from 5 pm to 10 pm local time on the day, will lead to Grubbin spawning around the Gym for the next 30 minutes. These spawns will have the boosted (1-in-20) chance of turning out shiny.

How to catch Shiny Charjabug in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Charjabug (Image via TPC)

To get Shiny Charjabug in Pokemon GO, you need to evolve a Shiny Grubbin using 25 Candy. Although Charjabug will be available from 4-star raids and as a reward in the paid Special Research, these encounters cannot be shiny.

How to catch Shiny Vikavolt in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Vikavolt (Image via TPC)

The only way to get a Shiny Vikavolt in Pokemon GO is to evolve a Shiny Charjabug. Although you can encounter Grubbin's final evolution from the final stage of the Plugging Along Special Research story, these encounters cannot be shiny.

To evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt, you need 100 Grubbin Candy and a Magnetic Lure. Doing so during the event or up to five hours after (10 pm local time) will give you a Shiny Vikavolt that knows the exclusive Fast Attack Volt Switch.