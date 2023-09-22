How to solo defeat Charjabug in Pokemon GO 4-star raids?

Pokemon GO's September 2023 Community Day will feature Grubbin, the adorable Bug-type critter from the Alola Region. The event will kick off at 2 pm local time on Saturday, September 23, and go on till 5 pm local time. This period will see an increased number of Grubbin spawns around you. However, the end of this three-hour period doesn't conclude the festivities.

For the next five hours (till 10 pm local time), you will find Charjabug, Grubbin's evolved form, appear in 4-star raids in Pokemon GO. Partaking and defeating these raids will give you another 30 minutes of Grubbin spawns around the gym with the same 1-in-20 shiny chance. As a result, these raids will be coveted activities on the day.

However, according to Pokemon GO rules, you have to be present near the gym in person to participate in 4-star Charjabug raids. This might make it difficult for many players to find fellow raiders, while others would prefer the challenge of going solo into these raids. Either way, this guide will explain how you can defeat this 4-star raid boss on your own.

Note: The suggestions in this article are based on simulations under ideal conditions, and the results may vary based on various factors.

How to defeat Charjabug raid solo in Pokemon GO

Charjabug is a Bug and Electric-type Pocket Monster, and therefore, weak to Fire and Rock-type attacks. Being a 4-star raid boss, defeating it won't be a walk in the park.

In Pokemon GO, Charjabug has a base of 145 Attack, 161 Defense, and 149 Stamina. Therefore, as a raid boss, it will have decent damage output as well as a deep HP bar.

Charjabug can use a host of Electric-type attacks. Therefore, you will want to keep critters with sub-typings that are weak to this elemental type (such as Flying and Water) away from the fight.

Your best bet while attempting to defeat it on your own is to use maxed-out, high IV shadow critters or Legendary Pokemon with high Attack stats. You should also solely consider STAB super-effective attacks for this battle, as dealing neutral damage will make it difficult to complete the raid in the limited time available.

Based on the above criteria, here are the best counters to solo defeat Charjabug in Pokemon GO:

Fire-type

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Shadow Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Rock-type

Shadow or regular Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

The recommended Mega Evolutions for this battle are:

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Lastly, make sure to stock up on Max Revives when going into this fight since your team will be fainting a couple of times at least. Furthermore, you cannot afford to waste time separately healing and reviving each member.

Although it may be possible to defeat this Pokemon GO raid boss alone, you should get at least one more person to raid with you to ensure victory.