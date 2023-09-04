Pokemon GO September 2023 Community Day will feature Grubbin

With Pokemon GO trainers having already experienced the Charmander Community Day Classic event in September 2023, Niantic recently released the pocket monster that will be featured in the regular Community Day event later this month. Grubbin, the Larva Pokemon, will grab the spotlight during that occasion, spawning in the wild with an increased frequency.

Pokemon GO September 2023 Community Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023. The event will run for three hours, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Lucky players will have the opportunity to encounter a Shiny Grubbin in the wild.

Read on to find out all the available information regarding the upcoming Grubbin Community Day event.

Pokemon GO September 2023 Grubbin Community Day

Players who evolve Charjabug (trainers can get one by evolving Grubbin with 25 candy) near a Magnetic Lure during the event's schedule or up to five hours afterward will get themselves a Vikavolt with Fast Attack Volt Switch.

Fast Attack Volt Switch boasts 12 power in Trainer Battles and 14 power in Gyms & raids.

Pokemon GO September 2023 Grubbin Community Day event bonuses

Players will get to enjoy the following event bonuses during the September 2023 Grubbin Community Day event:

3× XP for catching Pokémon.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day. [Active from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

Trades will require 50% less Stardust.* [Active from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

Pokemon GO September 2023 Grubbin Community Day bonus 4-star raid battles

From 5 pm local time to 10 pm local time on September 23, 2023, trainers will be able to encounter Charjabug in 4-star in-person raids. Once they have defeated the pocket monster, Grubbin will appear with an increased spawn rate around that specific gym for half an hour.

Pokemon GO September 2023 Grubbin Community Day Special Research, Timed Research, and Field Research

Trainers can get their hands on an event-exclusive ticketed Special Research called Plugging Along for US$1 (or the equivalent in local currency). A Timed Research questline will also be available on the day from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time.

Special Grubbin Community Day stickers (Image via Pokemon GO)

Furthermore, players will have the option to complete event-themed Field Research tasks. Completing the same will net them more Grubbin encounters, Stardust, Ultra Balls, and more.