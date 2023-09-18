Pokemon GO September 2023 Spotlight Hour schedule: Wooper, Mankey, Girafarig, and Growlithe

As we enter the third week of September 2023 in Pokemon GO, trainers can expect to encounter Girafarig in the upcoming Spotlight Hour event. The Long Neck Pokemon will appear with an increased spawn rate for an hour. This month has already seen Wooper and Mankey appear in the same event in earlier weeks, with only Growlithe left to go.

Spotlight Hours are special events that take place every week. They allow trainers to come across rare pocket monsters with low spawn rates that appear with an increased frequency in the wild for a stipulated period of time.

Niantic usually announces the Spotlight Hour schedule for the month beforehand, allowing trainers to properly prepare for the ones they want to participate in.

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour September 19: Starting time, event bonuses, and more

Girafarig appears next

This week's Spotlight Hour event will feature Girafarig, the Long Neck Pokemon, in the wild, with an increased spawn rate. The event will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

Introduced in Generation II, Girafarig is a dual-type Normal and Psychic-Pokemon. While it has no evolution in Pokemon GO yet, the pocket monster finally received an evolved form called Farigiraf in Generation IX titles.

The increased spawn rate of the pocket monster during the Spotlight Hour event will allow trainers to catch as many Girafarig as they want with the highest stats, CPs, and IVs. The best moveset for the Long Neck Pokemon includes a combination of Confusion and Psychic.

The Girafarig Spotlight Hour will also feature a 2x Catch XP event bonus to further award trainers for participating.

Will Shiny Girafarig appear in the upcoming Spotlight Hour?

This week's Spotlight Hour event will feature the unique variant of the pocket monster, with lucky trainers getting to encounter Shiny Girafarig. Instead of the normal pink nose and spikes on the back, they are blue in the shiny variant.

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule for September 2023

The Spotlight Hour schedule for September 2023 is as follows:

Wooper [shiny encounter will be available] - September 5 (2x Evolution XP)

Mankey [shiny encounter will be available] - September 12 (2x Catch Candy)

Girafarig [shiny encounter will be available] - September 19 (2x Catch XP)

Growlithe [shiny encounter will be available] - September 26 (2x Catch Stardust)

How to prepare for the upcoming Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

For those interested in participating in the upcoming Spotlight Hour event, they should note the following:

Keep as much space as possible in the Pokemon Storage Box to not run out during the Spotlight Hour event.

Keep a surplus amount of Poke Balls to prevent running out of them during the event.

Make use of in-game resources (Lucky Eggs, Incenses, Star Pieces) to further increase the returns from the event.

Happy hunting, trainers!