Pokemon GO Hawlucha debut and Choose Your Fighting Type Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

The region-exclusive debut of Hawlucha in Pokemon GO has been accompanied by a branching Timed Research quest that trainers can dive into and reap rewards from. Pokemon GO players in Mexico can now catch the Wrestling Pokemon in their country while making their way through the Choose Your Fighting Type Timed Research.

The game's official Latin American Twitter channel announced the debut of Hawlucha in Niantic's popular AR title, which will be exclusive to Mexico. This Pokemon began appearing on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Season 10 Rising Heroes has already begun in Pokemon GO for trainers around the world to engage in.

This article explains all of the available information about the Choose Your Fighting Type Timed Research tasks and the rewards that are available to Pokemon GO players in Mexico.

Everything you need to know about the Choose Your Fighting Type Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The Choose Your Fighting Type Timed Research was made available on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and will be available for a week until Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time. As mentioned above, the branching Timed Research was only made available in Mexico on the occasion of Hawlucha's arrival in Pokemon GO.

Pokémon GO Latinoamérica @PokemonGoAppLA En esta esquina...



Este Pokémon siempre adopta una pose justo antes de dar el tiro de gracia



¡Encuentra a Hawlucha en En esta esquina...Este Pokémon siempre adopta una pose justo antes de dar el tiro de gracia¡Encuentra a Hawlucha en #PokemonGO y vive su aventura en México a partir del 1 de marzo! 🚨 En esta esquina... 🚨 Este Pokémon siempre adopta una pose justo antes de dar el tiro de gracia 😎¡Encuentra a Hawlucha en #PokemonGO y vive su aventura en México a partir del 1 de marzo! https://t.co/qYnTs2tdqJ

There are the three paths that players can choose from in the Choose Your Fighting Type Timed Research:

Lightweight: Scrafty

Middleweight: Machamp

Heavyweight: Hariyama

All of the available tasks and rewards for Choose Your Fighting Type Timed Research and its branching paths are as follows:

Choose Your Fighting Type - Scrafty (Step 1 of 3)

Spin a PokeStop in Mexico - 1x Incense

Rewards: 701 XP, 701x Stardust

Choose Your Fighting Type - Scrafty (Step 2 of 3)

Explore 1 km - 10x Great Ball

Spin 20 PokeStops in Mexico - 5x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Scrafty encounter, 20x Scrafty Candy

Choose Your Fighting Type - Scrafty (Step 3 of 3)

Power up 10 Fighting-type Pokemon - 701 XP

Take a Snapshot of your Scrafty - 701 XP

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 701 XP

Rewards: 7010x Stardust

Choose Your Fighting Type - Machamp (Step 1 of 3)

Spin a PokeStop in Mexico - 1x Incense

Rewards: 701 XP, 701x Stardust

Choose Your Fighting Type - Machamp (Step 2 of 3)

Explore 1 km - 10x Great Ball

Spin 20 PokeStops in Mexico - 5x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Machamp encounter, 20x Machamp Candy

Choose Your Fighting Type - Machamp (Step 3 of 3)

Power up 10 Fighting-type Pokemon - 701 XP

Take a snapshot of your Machamp - 701 XP

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 701 XP

Rewards: 7010x Stardust

Choose Your Fighting Type - Hariyama (Step 1 of 3)

Spin a PokeStop in Mexico - 1x Incense

Rewards: 701 XP, 701x Stardust

Choose Your Fighting Type - Hariyama (Step 2 of 3)

Evolve 1 km - 10x Great Ball

Spin 20 PokeStops in Mexico - 5x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Hariyama encounter, 20x Hariyama Candy

Choose Your Fighting Type - Hariyama (Step 3 of 3)

Power up 10 Fighting-type Pokemon - 701 XP

Take a snapshot of your Hariyama - 701 XP

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 701 XP

Rewards: 7010x Stardust

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



🗓️ March 5, 2023

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. local time



🥊 pokemongolive.com/post/catch-mas…



#RisingHeroes Make like a Fighting-type Pokémon and give your skills a stretch—a Catch Mastery event featuring Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, and Hitmonchan is coming!🗓️ March 5, 202310:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. local time Make like a Fighting-type Pokémon and give your skills a stretch—a Catch Mastery event featuring Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, and Hitmonchan is coming!🗓️ March 5, 2023⏰ 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. local time🥊 pokemongolive.com/post/catch-mas…#RisingHeroes https://t.co/NDNt6fpbdF

A Fighting-type event is on the horizon for Pokemon GO trainers around the world. The Catch Mastery event will see certain wild Fighting-type Pokemon spawning in the wild that players will be able to encounter and catch.

Poll : 0 votes